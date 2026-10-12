Jon Husted Scores Nod From Historic Ohio State Football Coach During Trump Youngstown Rally

On Monday night, President Donald Trump is back in the Buckeye State to rally voters to get out the vote just under a month from now for two Republicans: Senator Jon Husted in his reelection race, and Vivek Ramaswamy in his bid to become Ohio's next governor.

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But before the president stepped up to the mic, Husted appeared and greeted the enthusiastic crowd.

Youngstown is fired up for @JonHusted! https://t.co/MrehlHVOCg — Team Husted (@TeamHusted) October 12, 2026

And just a few moments before Sen. Husted gave his own pitch to voters to return him to D.C., a major figure in Ohio college sports history gave his nod - Jim Tressel, who was appointed back in Feb. 2025 as the state's lieutenant governor in place of Jon Husted, who replaced now-Vice President JD Vance in the upper chamber.

A special message for Ohio from @JimTressel5 ahead of tonight’s rally! Thanks Coach! O-H! https://t.co/JmTwuJOhcP — Team Husted (@TeamHusted) October 12, 2026

Coach Tressel led the Ohio State University men's football team, during his decade-long tenure, to six Big Ten titles and one National Championship - the school's first after a drought of 34 years. Only the legendary Woody Hayes garnered the team more titles and championships (13 and five, respectively). He was sometimes called "The Senator" by game announcers for his quiet, sage manner while standing on the Buckeye sidelines.

He also has a special connection to the city of Youngstown, where his winning ways as a coach started:

Ohio State hired Tressel in 2001 following his decorated tenure at Youngstown State, where he led the Penguins to four Division I-AA national championships. In 10 seasons in Columbus, Tressel compiled a 106-23 record, won six Big Ten championships, made three BCS National Championship Game appearances and delivered Ohio State's first national title in 34 years with the program's memorable 2002 championship run.

Husted spoke to the Youngstown crowd on the contrast in the jobs record between Republican and Democrat leadership in Ohio. He had the receipts on hand, too:

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"Yeah, those are numbers," Husted said, "but this is why it matters. Because the numbers are people. And I don't want what happened to my family to happen to yours. That's why I dedicated my life to restoring hope in this state."

While Husted spoke, some protesters tried to drown him out - but the rallygoers weren't having it.

CHAOS ERUPTS AT TRUMP RALLY IN OHIO! 🔥 Two protesters are escorted out after disrupting Sen. Jon Husted's remarks at the midterm rally in Youngstown. The crowd isn't having it! WATCH! https://t.co/SgPnGe5Le8 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 12, 2026

To illustrate how badly things are going for the Left as we near Election Day, fake news CNN dragged also-ran former Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, whose district used to include Youngstown, on air to gaslight people into thinking the Dems have the momentum in OH. Ryan tried and failed to get back to Washington in 2022 in a Senate run that went nowhere.

🚨 FAKE NEWS CNN BRINGS ON A DEMOCRAT TO EXPLAIN WHY DEMOCRATS WILL WIN OHIO



Ahead of President Trump's rally in Youngstown tonight, CNN's Boris Sanchez asked former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan how optimistic he is about Ohio, a state Trump has won three times.



Ryan's answer: "I… pic.twitter.com/wM9Eli8ZwD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 12, 2026

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Ryan intoned, with the personal magnetism of a sheet of drywall, to CNN host Boris Sanchez: "I think we feel pretty good here. There's a lot of backlash to Trump."

If you had to choose, I'd rather have Pres. Trump and Lt. Gov. Tressel as my candidate's surrogates over someone like that, wouldn't you? Regardless, Ohioans need to make sure to vote in the upcoming midterms to ensure that things keep heading in a more prosperous direction for Americans and their families.

You can watch Husted's full remarks below.

"Are We Ready to Win?" Senator Jon Husted Speaks to Passionate Ohio Crowd - 10/12/26 https://t.co/9drzWNPTsL — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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