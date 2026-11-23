As RedState reported on Sunday, Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC-05) officially conceded in her race against her Democrat opponent, former journalist Chuck Hubbard, losing by 330 votes after a recount and just two years after easily defeating Hubbard for reelection to an 11th term in office.

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With that concession, it became official: The North Carolina congressional delegation had flipped from 10R-4D headed into the election to 11D-3R with the incoming Congress.

As painful as that was, the Republicans here in the Old North State who managed to survive the blue tsunami appear to understand not only the assignment but that they dodged a proverbial bullet, as indicated by Rep. Pat Harrigan (NC-10), an Afghanistan war veteran who won a second term after defeating his Democrat opponent, physician assistant Ashley Bell, by around 2,500 votes.

Harrigan, like other conservatives, listened to what Democrat "leaders" said about a supposed "affordability" agenda before Election Day, and the different (yet predictable) direction they've gone in the aftermath.

Their priorities have been made clear: investigate and impeach members of the Trump administration for the crime of WrongThink, and undo President Donald Trump's immigration agenda by pushing for the resurgence of illegal aliens into America, as Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) did soon after news that Democrats had flipped the House and the Senate.

And ahead of his expected elevation to House Speaker in the 120th Congress, Jeffries is doubling down on an amnesty agenda, and he's doing it by way of trying to wrap it in the cloak of "affordability," portraying it as a net benefit for all Americans:

We're going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress, to make sure that we actually are turning the tide in the face of what has been unleashed on the country, which the country just rejected in terms of the Trump administration's violent mass deportation machine. ICE is totally out of control, needs to be reined in, reined in dramatically. The funding that was given to ICE, a $75 billion slush fund that was part of the one big ugly bill, that should be redirected because we believe that taxpayer dollars should actually be spent to make life more affordable for the American people, not to brutalize or kill American citizens or violently target, brutalize, or kill law-abiding immigrants.

Watch:

Hakeem Jeffries says that if Democrats take back the House, one of their first moves will be pushing through a mass amnesty bill for illegal immigrants. “We are going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress.” Jeffries made the pledge while calling ICE “totally out of control” and demanding its $75 billion in funding be redirected. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

Rep. Harrigan, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, was having none of it, calling Jeffries out on how mass amnesty does nothing to solve the affordability issues we're having and, in fact, would make things worse.

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And with perhaps the understanding in mind that the megaphone is one of the most powerful tools Republicans will have going into 2027, he also asked the most critical question of all that the political opposition refuses to answer: Why do Democrats always put illegal aliens ahead of actual American citizens - and not just in terms of crime but jobs, too?

So your plan to make life more affordable for American citizens is mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens? Yeah, because increasing demand when supply is already limited is really going to bring prices down. 🙄 That puts even more pressure on prices and wages when all Americans want is a good-paying job where their hard work and skills are fairly compensated. Why does the Democratic Party always put American citizens last? Democrats will compound the existing problem by opening up the border again after their amnesty, which nobody trusts the Democrats not to do. Especially when the first thing out of their mouths on week one is, "mass amnesty."

Something else Harrigan gets? The need for his Republican colleagues to show up and do their jobs, including in the lame duck session before Democrats officially retake control of both chambers:

We have just 12 scheduled voting days left in this Congress, with more than 700 House-passed bills still sitting in the Senate. Yet members are failing to show up for votes when we have so much work left to do. We signed up to serve a full two-year term, regardless of how elections turn out. We owe it to our constituents and our country to do the job we were elected to do, right up until the last day.

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We have just 12 scheduled voting days left in this Congress, with more than 700 House-passed bills still sitting in the Senate. Yet members are failing to show up for votes when we have so much work left to do. We signed up to serve a full two-year term, regardless of how elections turn out. We owe it to our constituents and our country to do the job we were elected to do, right up until the last day. https://t.co/BBK5OF2RfF — Congressman Pat Harrigan (@RepPatHarrigan) November 20, 2026

Amen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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