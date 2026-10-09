Morning Minute: Wherefore Art Thou Talarico?

Friday, October 9, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Democrats Flip Out After Judge Strikes Blow Against Ridiculous Mail-In Ballot Lawsuit

This isn't complicated, folks, unless we make it that way. The only people who benefit from these Byzantine election laws are cheaters and scoundrels. In the case of the Democrat Party, that's both.

Something Feels Very 'Wrong' About the NFL. Fans Are Noticing.

But the fans are increasingly turning to a zero-tolerance policy for NFL games that are becoming unwatchable. After all of the league's politicization of the sport during the Kaepernick flap, the product on the field is becoming the real turnoff.

More Info on NYC ICE Shooting As Anti-ICE Agitators Cause Chaos

About 300 activists gathered outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, yelling for ICE to get “off our streets."



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — If NFA Registration Is Unconstitutional, Why Is DOJ Fighting Nationwide Relief?

The problem, though, is that ATF guidance can be reversed, and the next time we have an anti-gun executive branch the ATF could decide that only those individuals who are explicitly covered by Judge Hendrix's injunction can transfer or receive suppressors, short-barreled firearms, and AOWs without registering them with the federal government.

HotAir — If Snippets I'm Seeing of the MI Senate Debate Is How the Whole Thing's Going? YOICKS

El-Sayed might be a muscle-bound midget, but the boy got no game.

PJ Media — 'He's Lying!' Rogers Exposes El-Sayed’s Terror Ties and Deception During Debate.

El-Sayed could not possibly tell the truth because if he did, he would have to admit that he is essentially a jihadi seeking to conquer America for Islam and exploit it as much as possible along the way.

Townhall — So Where Did Talarico Go?

Whatever the real story is behind James Talarico’s sudden disappearance, he’s never gonna tell us the truth.

Twitchy — LOL! Throw the TOWEL! Mike Rogers Ends Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan Debate Over and OVER Again (Watch)

By the commercial break, they were still swinging, and the only thing left standing was Rogers’ grin and El-Sayed’s talking points, both of them equally scripted and only one of them still breathing.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

If my math is correct (and it's early, so there's no guarantee of that), we've got 25 days until Election Day. The candidates are out campaigning and, in some cases, actually debating. Court decisions are flying fast and furious. It's October, so you know surprises await around every corner...

Hoo Boy: Mike Rogers Goes to Town on Abdul El-Sayed in MI Senate Debate

'Requesting Proof of Life': Trump, Paxton Turn Up the Heat After Mystery of MIA Talarico Deepens

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Friday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT hosts a Columbus Day Celebration — East Room

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Labor — Oval Office

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

7:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Syracuse, New York — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Syracuse, New York — Syracuse, New York

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — The Oncenter

— THE PRESIDENT departs Syracuse, New York en route to the White House — Syracuse, New York

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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He's got a busy weekend lined up, too. On Saturday:

8:00 AM EDT — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

7:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Clarksville, Tennessee — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Clarksville, Tennessee — Clarksville, Tennessee

— THE PRESIDENT departs Clarksville, Tennessee en route to Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Clarksville, Tennessee

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

— THE PRESIDENT attends the Georgia vs. Alabama Football Game — Bryant-Denny Stadium

— THE PRESIDENT departs Tuscaloosa, Alabama en route to the White House — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

And then on Sunday:

8:00 AM EDT — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

1:30 PM EDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Sterling, Virginia — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Sterling, Virginia — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Lunch — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT departs Sterling, Virginia en route to the White House — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Small Business Administration - Kelly Loeffler — Loeffler recently touted the growth of the manufacturing sector and manufacturing jobs.

9 consecutive months of manufacturing sector expansion, +72,000 manufacturing jobs so far this year, and $20 trillion+ in investments across our most important industries. The Builder in Chief is bringing back Made in America. — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) October 7, 2026

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Full Court Press...

As the indictments against former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were added to this week, so was there a ruling re: Flores' plea for pre-trial release:

✅ In United States v. Flores de Maduro — Judge Alvin Hellerstein (Southern District of New York) DENIES Cilia Flores de Maduro’s motion for pretrial release on medical grounds, finding that she presents a serious flight risk and danger to the community and that no proposed combination of conditions would reasonably assure her appearance; permits her to renew the motion if her medical condition worsens or she requires a serious medical procedure.

And we had a few more rulings of note, including:

FBI Agent Loses Immunity Over Wrong-House Raid As 11th Circuit Calls Its Own Precedent ‘a Mess’

‘Make the Supreme Court Say It Twice’: Roberts Blocks 4th Circuit's Extraordinary Election Order

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump heads to Syracuse, New York, this evening. On Saturday, he'll be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama-Georgia game.

And the Supreme Court will be back next Tuesday and Wednesday to hear oral argument in two more cases. (Monday's Columbus Day, of course.)

MORNING MUSING

I had this vague memory of learning, back in the day, that the Shakespearean line "Wherefore art thou Romeo" does not include a comma before "Romeo" because Juliet is not, in fact, inquiring as to her love's whereabouts. Instead, she's asking why he must be a Montague — a sworn enemy.

So...it's arguably a bit of a mismatch to direct a similar query to Texas candidate for the U.S. Senate, James Talarico (D), in light of his recent disappearing act. But then again, as Schlichter notes in his above-linked Townhall column, we'll likely never know the truth on that.

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And, you know, maybe the actual meaning works just as well: Why, exactly, are you YOU, James Talarico? And why on earth would sane Texans choose you to represent their interests in Washington?

LIGHTER FARE

Notes of calico...

Well we have a singer here. 😂🤣 https://t.co/FiQf5g7OtW — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) October 8, 2026

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