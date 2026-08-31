NFL Teams Are Showing Off Male Cheerleaders — Fans' Hot Takes Are Priceless

The Woke Left simply cannot let Americans enjoy their football.

As if bringing back the insufferable race-shaming for the seventh straight year wasn't bad enough, male cheerleaders are back.

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And boy, are they ever. But it's not that the existence of male cheerleaders is a problem. It's not.

It's the way these male cheerleaders act like they have more estrogen than the ladies that is eyebrow-raising.

Here's the extremely flamboyant routine of a Philadelphia Eagles male cheerleader that drew social media attention.

There are the Philadelphia Eagles male cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/1Wf8bdY5mJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 31, 2026

The Internet is undefeated at poking fun at such hilarious stunts.

Here I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/mzuh1Y5vT3 — Utah Saint (@SaintOcellos) August 31, 2026

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Eagles' cheerleaders have gone viral for their preseason dance routine, with many fans upset about having male cheerleaders this season.



Some fans even threatened to cancel their season tickets. pic.twitter.com/4HF6AI4VP4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 31, 2026

1. imagine having cheerleaders and wasting money LMAO XD

2. imagine have a MALE cheerleader and wasting money LMAO XD — Anthony (@Zaff3r_) August 31, 2026

JFC…. If you’re going to have MALE cheerleaders, at LEAST have them act MALE and do male things (launch & flip the female cheerleaders) — Vlad Impaler (@VladdyandAmelia) August 31, 2026

Man what is Sirianni doing out there 😭 https://t.co/51L7khOWDv — PureCollegeBall (@purecollegebal) August 31, 2026

Now, if you thought that was "fierce," we've got the Vikings cheerleader who first got attention last year.

The Vikings cheerleader recently shared his makeup tips. Ladies, pay attention.

LGBTQI+ Minnesota Vikings cheerleader kicks off his second season on the cheer team by showing off his makeup routine.



Blaize Shiek, who uses He/Him pronouns, has shared a video doing his mascara and lipstick to prepare for his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/QVAhVpkHUN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 28, 2026

As of last count, there are two male cheerleaders in the NFL.

LGBTQI+ male cheerleader celebrates his return to the Minnesota Vikings cheer squad for his second season.



The NFL team currently has two male cheerleaders, despite cheerleaders being traditionally female. pic.twitter.com/Q6rn1f8VVP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 29, 2026

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Two too many, if you ask me. But the bigger picture here is it obviously isn't the end of the world. But it's the continuation of a trend.

It's just another sign that the NFL doesn't get marketing. These male cheerleaders don't excite women or interest most men who watch professional football.

It's kind of like bringing back "End Racism" when you know that racists don't watch black athletes play football or care about empty slogans.

The way we can end racism in America is to stop dividing us by race. And the way we can stop male cheerleaders in the NFL is by changing the channel.

Sports leagues should do us all a favor and go back to being about sports. Stop with the activism because it's not persuading anyone. It's just turning people off.

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