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NFL Teams Are Showing Off Male Cheerleaders — Fans' Hot Takes Are Priceless

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Aug 31, 2026 9:15 PM
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NFL Teams Are Showing Off Male Cheerleaders — Fans' Hot Takes Are Priceless
AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

The Woke Left simply cannot let Americans enjoy their football.

As if bringing back the insufferable race-shaming for the seventh straight year wasn't bad enough, male cheerleaders are back.

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And boy, are they ever. But it's not that the existence of male cheerleaders is a problem. It's not. 

It's the way these male cheerleaders act like they have more estrogen than the ladies that is eyebrow-raising.

Here's the extremely flamboyant routine of a Philadelphia Eagles male cheerleader that drew social media attention.

The Internet is undefeated at poking fun at such hilarious stunts.

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Now, if you thought that was "fierce," we've got the Vikings cheerleader who first got attention last year.

@vikings The next generation of cheer is here! #rushtok #nfl #cheerleading #sorority #minnesotavikings ♬ original sound - Vikings

The Vikings cheerleader recently shared his makeup tips. Ladies, pay attention.

As of last count, there are two male cheerleaders in the NFL.

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Two too many, if you ask me. But the bigger picture here is it obviously isn't the end of the world. But it's the continuation of a trend.

It's just another sign that the NFL doesn't get marketing. These male cheerleaders don't excite women or interest most men who watch professional football.

It's kind of like bringing back "End Racism" when you know that racists don't watch black athletes play football or care about empty slogans.

The way we can end racism in America is to stop dividing us by race. And the way we can stop male cheerleaders in the NFL is by changing the channel.

Sports leagues should do us all a favor and go back to being about sports. Stop with the activism because it's not persuading anyone. It's just turning people off.

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News Topics NFL | SPORTS | WOKE
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