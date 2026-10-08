Hoo Boy: Mike Rogers Goes to Town on Abdul El-Sayed in MI Senate Debate

Well, they had the Michigan Senate debate on Thursday with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

It looks like Rogers was not shy about going to town on all the problematic issues that El-Sayed has, while the Dem often stood there, looking peeved and aggrieved.

Advertisement

One of the attacks El-Sayed is constantly trying to make is that Rogers has a home in Florida. But as Rogers pointed out, that's a bad attack when the reality is that El-Sayed owns property in the United Arab Emirates. "At least Florida is in the United States," Rogers said on Thursday.

OH MY: Mike Rogers takes Abdul El-Sayed to the WOOD CHIPPER, CLAPPING BACK after the Muslim progressive hits him for owning a home in Florida: “He owns a home in the United Arab Emirates. At least Florida’s in the United States.” https://t.co/0WyJncs6Tp — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 8, 2026

Oh, my, that was good.

Then there was the problem that the "doctor" can't actually practice.

Savage Mike Rogers on Abdul: "He's not really a doctor. If somebody came into his office and he tried to treat them, he'd go to jail!" https://t.co/uMQmpr85lk — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

El-Sayed would like you to think he'd solve your healthcare issues. Of course, we've heard that line from Barack Obama before, and it just messed things up even more.

Rogers said El-Sayed would take away your private insurance, still cost you more for everything, and raise your taxes.

Abdul El-Sayed wants to raise your taxes until you can't afford anything. An estimated $20,000 for every Michigan family. I can't afford that. My friends can't afford that. We can't afford Michigan LAST Abdul El-Sayed. https://t.co/NjDxz65HO3 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 8, 2026

El-Sayed claimed you could keep your private health insurance if you wanted to. Where have we heard that before? And that's inconsistent with what he's said on prior occasions.

Rogers ripped El-Sayed badly for failing to mention the Oct. 7 attack on the third anniversary. Not only were more than 1,000 people killed, but 49 ot them were Americans.

Mike Rogers RIPS into Abdul for not even mentioning Oct 7th. https://t.co/KC4pLXBkgN — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 8, 2026

El-Sayed, amazingly, tried to frame it as making political gain on other people's pain.

I reported earlier that El-Sayed was asked by a reporter who was the greater threat to the U.S.: Israel or Iran. But he was asked that question at the debate, and he still couldn't do it, calling it a "ridiculous hypothetical."

Abdul El-Sayed REFUSES to say that Iran is a bigger threat than Israel... ...ON THE DEBATE STAGE. https://t.co/RcNkT3r37h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2026

Unbelievable. He has no business being in the Senate.

But it sure sounds like Rogers may have done him in here, but good.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.