If you're inclined towards betting, here's a safe one: Massive "green energy" projects, generally propped by massive stacks of taxpayer cash, will always go bust sooner or later. We saw it in the notorious Solyndra affair back in the Obama years, and now we're seeing it again, wherein a "green energy" company operating a massive solar array has gone bankrupt — for the second time — despite being propped up by the federal government to the tune of $1 billion. That's well past ridiculous.

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The facility is called Crescent Dunes, and after all this, as part of their second bankruptcy, Crescent Dunes sold for about $7 million. Pennies on the taxpayers' dollars.

An Obama-era solar power plant once hailed as a "clean energy marvel" and backed by more than $1 billion in federal support has gone bankrupt for a second time and sold for just $7 million — with the estimated taxpayer tab potentially reaching $507.6 million. Rising from the barren Nevada desert, the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project looks like a futuristic fortress in a vast, dusty wasteland, with more than 10,000 mirrors surrounding a giant central tower. The plant was designed to generate solar electricity even after sunset, using an emerging technology that promised to revolutionize green energy in America. The Obama administration bet big on the project, backing it with a $737 million federal loan guarantee and around $275 million in Treasury grant awards as part of its broader $90 billion push to combat climate change and stimulate the economy following the 2008 financial crisis.

Now all that's quite literally down the drain. Oh, and we can add to the cost all of the wildlife displaced and killed by this array, including birds literally cooked in flight.

Now, the company has gone bankrupt, again, and this time the facility went up for sale.

By January 2026, it (Crescent Dunes) was back in bankruptcy court. This time, the billion-dollar plant went on the auction block. Mississippi-based Sons of Liberty Construction, a company owned by three brothers, bought it for $7 million in July and are attempting to revive it.

Now, Sons of Liberty Construction may well have gotten a bargain, compared to what it cost to stand this thing up, but we can safely predict they won't see any more success at making this economically viable than did the previous owners. The problems are stacked against them: Technology that didn't work, construction issues like leaking molten salt reservoirs, and just the simple fact that even the most advanced solar facilities are not as economically viable as honest old natural gas or coal-fired plants, not to mention nuclear power. No matter how fancy, no matter how advanced, the fundamental problem remains this: The sun doesn't shine all the time. That matters. Energy density matters. Consistency matters.

Facts matter. And the fact remains, these projects have failed every time they've been tried. Even in dry, sunny Nevada.

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If Sons of Liberty is to take the smart way on this, they'd be well advised to sell all the equipment piecemeal and then look into building a modern nuclear power plant in its place — if they can get the approvals.

Last year, it was Ivanpah Solar. Now it's Crescent Dunes. When will people figure out the utter futility of pouring money into these massive boondoggles?

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