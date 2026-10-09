Democrats Flip Out After Judge Strikes Blow Against Ridiculous Mail-In Ballot Lawsuit

Poor Democrats.

Their ridiculous scheme to make America's election system more convoluted than an AOC lecture on quantum computing has run into a major roadblock.

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No, Democrats, you cannot cast a mail-in ballot and then vote again on Election Day.

That was the groundbreaking ruling delivered by a judge in Wisconsin who denied an emergency petition to double-cast ballots because maybe the post office won't deliver your vote by Election Day.

Before delving into this case, I want everyone to take a step back and see how absurd this is. The entire purpose of mail-in ballots, originally, was that it allowed voters to cast ballots if they otherwise couldn't do it in person.

Now, we have Democrats pushing to flood our system with as many hard-to-track mail-in ballots as possible, seeking to do away with voter IDs, advocating for non-citizens to potentially vote in elections, hiding their dirty voter rolls, and then claiming it's perfectly normal for people to cast a mail-in ballot and show up to "vote" again on Election Day.

Are these people out of their ever-loving minds? Let me spare you the suspense: Yes, yes they are.

Here are the facts of the case, as if the premise wasn't absurd enough. And you probably shouldn't be surprised that the judge left open the door to a potentially affirmative ruling after the midterms.

Because that's where we are in this country: entertaining nonsense.

Wisconsinites who vote by mail will effectively be disenfranchised if the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t deliver their ballot by election night after a trial court this week declined to let them vote provisionally – a major loss less than a month before Election Day. The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Wisconsin and a Dane County voter sued to challenge a Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) prohibition on voters casting a provisional ballot in person on Election Day if they are concerned their mailed absentee ballots may not arrive in time to be counted. In Wisconsin, all mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, with no grace period for mail delays. The LWV sought a temporary injunction against the policy, saying in their complaint it “forbid[s] Wisconsinites from exercising their right to vote.” At a hearing this week, the judge declined to issue the emergency relief but left open the possibility for LWV to file a motion for summary judgment to continue challenging the election rule. However, any ruling on a potential motion would likely come after the midterms.

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That's a brief overview from "Anti-democracy Docket," which claims to support "democracy," but opposes every election integrity law imaginable. They are so concerned about "disenfranchisement," but don't want voter IDs to prevent illegal voting in elections. Make it make sense.

If you've come to the conclusion these are all just a bunch of Marxist hacks who float specious arguments to keep America's election system as porous and difficult-to-audit as possible, then congratulations, your neuronal circuitry is firing on all cylinders.

That's because the solution to all of this madness is simple: Show up on Election Day, bring your voter ID, cast one vote, and go on your merry way.

This isn't complicated, folks, unless we make it that way. The only people who benefit from these Byzantine election laws are cheaters and scoundrels. In the case of the Democrat Party, that's both.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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