More Info on NYC ICE Shooting As Anti-ICE Agitators Cause Chaos

There was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) involved shooting in New York City on Thursday.

We reported on some of the immediate details, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was already whipping up the anti-ICE screed before the facts were even known.

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Now the Department of Homeland Security has released a statement on the matter.

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

So once again, someone was allegedly released into the community because of Democrat policies. Somehow I missed that in the rants of people like Mamdani. They can't just wait for the facts.

🚨ICYMI: ICE agent shoots a Dominican national with a prior grand larceny conviction and alleged Trinitarios gang ties during a targeted arrest in Marble Hill.

pic.twitter.com/bxQ73gYhIK — PATRIOT NEWS (@PATRIOTNEW1) October 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the anti-ICE crew was already galvanized and out on the streets. They were causing chaos outside of the hospital where the man who was shot was taken.

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About 300 activists gathered outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, yelling for ICE to get “off our streets."

“From Palestine to Mexico, all these walls have got to go,” the group chanted. “We want ICE off our streets. No justice, no peace...F**k ICE...Quit your job." Some wore masks or keffiyehs.

There was a shoving match as the NYPD tried to keep people back with barricades. Socialist Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier got shoved to the ground, as did one of the white-shirted members of the NYPD (who are usually of higher rank).

Darializa Avila Chevalier is on the front lines and got knocked down as NYPD and protestors shoved and fought over police barricades https://t.co/cBXMKuV89e — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) October 9, 2026

Agitators also pushed back against the barricades and tried to block federal vehicles, as you can see here. You even had one guy saying, "We have to fight our way out of this by any means necessary," and that ICE "must be completely destroyed," as seen here.

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