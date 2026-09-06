RedState Weekly Briefing: Lake America, Jelly Roll, and Interns for Clintons

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we roll through Labor Day Weekend? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Fox News Host Gives Emotional Goodbye As She Talks About Next 'Big Move' — by Kyle Becker

Compagno joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018 before becoming a permanent “Outnumbered” co-host in January 2021. Before entering television, she practiced law and served as a federal managing attorney and acting director at the Social Security Administration. She was also a captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad and served as an NFL ambassador overseas. Her departure creates a significant vacancy at noon. Fox News said it will use a rotation of network personalities in Compagno’s “Outnumbered” seat while searching for a permanent replacement.





#2 - He Is Not OK: MAGA Unlikely to Forgive Jelly Roll — but Politics Isn’t the Issue — by Ben Sellers

Undoubtedly, Kimmel tried to stack the deck by naming one of the only people less palatable than himself, Rosie O’Donnell, to host in the week immediately preceding DeFord’s. Having lumbered into such a fatal blunder, though, DeFord might have found grace by projecting a unifying tone and telling jokes that were funny. Instead, he pitched himself as a carbon copy of Kimmel, right down to the crocodile tears. No superficial, bait-and-switch rebrand is going to undo the damage that Kimmel and his ilk have done — and the collateral damage to Jelly Roll’s career, wherever it may lead, is a testament to the toxicity that they brought upon themselves.





#3 - JD Vance Shuts Down Kaitlan Collins After She Asks Cringeworthy Question About Slain Airman — by Kyle Becker

Klinner was no peripheral participant in American military operations. He had deployed four times and accumulated 362 combat hours and another 181 combat-support hours during his Air Force career. If his family is missing benefits because of an Air Force administrative decision, Americans deserve to know why, and the Air Force needs to straighten it out. But if you're going to confront the vice president on national television about military compensation, it might be helpful to know what the policy actually is.





#4 - The Lake America Memes Are Coming in Fast and Furious, and They Are Laugh Out Loud Funny — by Bob Hoge

Donald Trump has become an expert at setting Democrats up like bowling pins with his hilarious trolls, then watching them screech and hyperventilate and make fools out of themselves. His executive order on Thursday renaming one of the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, to Lake America has predictably sent the Left into paroxysms of rage. Bonus points: it’s also riled up the Canadians, because we’re currently in a trade war with them and roughly half the vast body of water is in their territory. (They are under no obligation to honor the change, however, and states can ignore it too, because the EO only applies at the federal level.)





#5 - Bill and Hillary Clinton Are Looking for Help - and What They're Asking for Has People Laughing — by Nick Arama

It's hilarious that Hillary is advertising for an intern, but I guess they can't have Bill do that. It's also ironic given that Hillary was just talking this week about how she thought the socialists were appealing to people on the left because young people were concerned about their prospects. But the Clintons aren't exactly offering them the money to improve their prospects. People had a great laugh at it all, as you can imagine. There were a few that went over the line such that we can't include them. Some asked if the blue dress was optional. Others counseled people against applying, implying it could end badly.

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