Fox News Host Gives Emotional Goodbye As She Talks About Next 'Big Move'

Emily Compagno bid an emotional farewell to “Outnumbered” on Friday, closing out nearly six years on the Fox News daytime program before moving to a permanent seat on “The Five.”

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Compagno used her final moments on the show to thank viewers who had watched her since she became a permanent co-host in 2021, as well as the producers and crew who worked alongside her.

“And now everyone watching, after almost six years, I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to all of you at home who trusted me to help deliver and analyze the news every day at noon ET,” Compagno said.

Farewell, @EmilyCompagno ! ❤️



After nearly six incredible years on the couch at Outnumbered, Emily is joining the table at @TheFive next week. Thank you for the laughter, the insight, the unforgettable moments and for making the couch a better place every day.



You’ll be deeply… pic.twitter.com/RCdhaXD6Tf — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) September 4, 2026

She then thanked the staff responsible for producing the weekday program.

“And to the incredible crew on this stage, my executive producer Trina Thompson, and to our entire ‘Outnumbered’ team, whose dedication, professionalism, and sheer talent are the reason for this show’s excellence day in and day out,” she said.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege and an honor to serve as a co-host of ‘Outnumbered,’” Compagno added.

She concluded her farewell with a simple reference to where viewers will be able to find her next.

“From now on, see you at 5:00.”

Fox News confirmed Friday that Compagno had signed off from “Outnumbered” after almost six years.

Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host who has moved to the Justice Department, congratulated Compagno on her move.

Congratulations @EmilyCompagno on becoming the new co-host of @TheFive. You will be fantastic! pic.twitter.com/5hgDowAxOU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 26, 2026

"You will be fantastic!" she said.

Compagno will officially become a full-time co-host of “The Five” on Tuesday, September 8, joining Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters. Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov will continue rotating in the show's liberal seat.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the move on August 24, calling Compagno a “highly accomplished host” whose “energy and talent have made her a standout across FOX News Media.”

“Fifteen years later, ‘The Five’ remains a powerhouse and appointment viewing for millions of Americans,” Scott said. “We are thrilled to officially welcome her to the show.”

Compagno said when the promotion was announced that she was honored to become a permanent member of a program she had frequently joined as a guest co-host.

“I couldn’t be more honored to join ‘The Five,’ a team I have long admired and have been fortunate to work alongside over the years,” she said. “Having an official seat at the table on what I truly believe is the most fun show on television is an incredible privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

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"This mayor is a joke, a fraud, and an antisemite."



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing heat for applying a double standard when it comes to law enforcement.



Emily Compagno criticizes Mamdani for saying an International Criminal Court warrant for Israeli Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/cL7dVCOyRw — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2026

Compagno later revealed during an appearance on Kennedy’s Fox News Radio podcast that she “burst into tears” after learning she had landed the permanent position.

The promotion puts Compagno on one of the most-watched programs in cable television.

“The Five” averaged 3.6 million viewers during the second quarter of 2026, including 322,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 demographic. According to Fox News, that marked the show's 19th consecutive quarter as the highest-rated program in cable news.

Compagno joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018 before becoming a permanent “Outnumbered” co-host in January 2021. Before entering television, she practiced law and served as a federal managing attorney and acting director at the Social Security Administration. She was also a captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad and served as an NFL ambassador overseas.

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Her departure creates a significant vacancy at noon. Fox News said it will use a rotation of network personalities in Compagno’s “Outnumbered” seat while searching for a permanent replacement.

The “Outnumbered” team also marked her departure Friday with a farewell message thanking Compagno for “the laughter, the insight, the unforgettable moments” during her years on the program.

For Compagno, however, Friday's goodbye is quickly giving way to another beginning.

Her first official appearance as a permanent member of “The Five” comes Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5 PM ET.

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