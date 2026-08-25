Hillary Clinton's New Statement on the Socialist Rise Among the Young Is a Hot Mess

Hillary Clinton made an appearance at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on Monday evening. She had a "discussion" with Michael Froman, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, on a variety of subjects, including foreign policy.

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Bill Clinton was a centrist. Hillary was farther left than he was. However, today's Left views her as part of the old guard establishment.

So it was quite something to hear what she had to say when she was asked about the rise of the socialists/far-left in the Democrat Party. It's just an "experiment," you see.

INSANE



Hillary Clinton says the Democrat Party is “going through an experiment” to see if far-Left, socialist candidates — who want to abolish prisons and borders — can win over young voters. pic.twitter.com/0Hja6X5xHK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2026

"The Democratic Party right now is, I think, going through a kind of an experiment." "Like who can actually respond particularly to young people's very real concerns about where they are at this point in their lives, and what kind of future do they have for themselves. And I think that's healthy."

Now, if you've watched her over the years, this might not come as a surprise because she's always trying to draft off of whatever the current "thing" is.

Talk about one more piece of evidence as to how lost the Democrats are. Yeah, embracing bad, radical ideas that will hurt those very people and the country is not an "experiment," and it's not "healthy"; it's utter stupidity. She acts like there's some kind of valid choice here, when there isn't. This is where the older generation (her) is supposed to be advising the younger generation about why this is wrong. Instead, she completely bends over and panders to them. It's hard to imagine this woman was once First Lady and Secretary of State, but maybe this explains in part why our foreign policy when she was in office was such an utter failure. All the Democrats care about is getting more votes, even if, in the process, the far left eats them whole.

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Now, what she should do is point out how our system is far better than what the young are being tempted by with socialism. But that would involve understanding and supporting our system. That's why the Democrats are at a loss.

Clinton was asked what she thought the Founders would think about what was going on today.

Hillary Clinton:



I think George Washington would be heartsick over what he is witnessing today. pic.twitter.com/VxkRzXal5b — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 25, 2026

Hillary said she thought they would be "appalled" and that George Washington would be "heartsick."

I agree. But not for the reasons she thinks. She means this as an attack on President Donald Trump. But imagine her having the nerve to talk about the dangers of "political factions" after how divisive the Democrats have been, particularly over the last ten years, in attacking and targeting Trump. The Founders would be heartsick about her. They'd be heartsick about how Democrats are dancing with socialists who want to throw what they created under the bus.

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I know it's crazy, but when she makes noises like this, it makes me think she's having thoughts about running. She would get so decimated.

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