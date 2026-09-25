CNN Quietly Admits They Were Not Denied Access to Trump-Xi Dinner. Here Were Their Demands.

If you were browsing these pages on Thursday evening, you probably caught the raging tantrum of legacy media over the Democrat propagandists known as CNN and MS NOW being denied access to the White House state dinner to honor Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Madam Peng Liyuan.

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But as I wrote earlier on Thursday, President Trump shared in his inimitable way on social media just before the fete got underway that neither news network had shown up to cover Xi's Washington, D.C., visit, saying that was a shame, since it was "made for Television."

He added that they would not be missed at the final evening's fancy 'do, which genuine media outlets would be handling.

Then Trump took it up a notch, describing the daytime arrival and festivities as "magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings." ... And as I noted, he launched a final biting salvo by saying that other actual media outlets would be on hand Thursday night to cover the "spectacular" State Dinner - not MS NOW or CNN.

Then CNN and MS NOW reported that the White House had denied access to their reporters to cover Thursday's dinner. MS NOW confirmed the CNN report, also, in a tweet.

BREAKING on MS NOW:



MS NOW and CNN journalists have just been denied access to covering Xi Jinping's arrival back at the White House for tonight's state dinner. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 24, 2026

Watch:

BREAKING: CNN reporters have just been denied access to covering Xi Jinping's arrival back at the White House for tonight's state dinner — CNN pic.twitter.com/2tYrEPifbw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 24, 2026

The White House, commenting in a repost of MS NOW's X post on Thursday, gave the cold, hard facts to both groups of failed journalists - their elitist, fake news ways don't work anymore:

"This is a pre-credentialed event," Rapid Response 47 wrote. "Contrary to what the Fake News wants you to believe, they don’t just get to have free rein into every part of the White House, every event, and every press call."

Lost in the brouhaha, though, was this strident reaction from CNN on what they said happened.

The White House has denied two CNN journalists from covering Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s arrival back at the White House for a state dinner, after trying to tell the network which type of journalists could cover the event. https://t.co/mCA2hGWGlI pic.twitter.com/q1WxRICJtt — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 24, 2026

The White House has denied two CNN journalists from covering Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s arrival back at the White House for a state dinner, after trying to tell the network which type of journalists could cover the event.

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Behind the dramatic bluster for their lingering hundreds of loyal viewers (whom they don't expect to read the story beyond the garish headline) were some inconvenient facts - which CNN is now quietly admitting.

No, their network was not forbidden by the WH media wranglers from accessing the dinner; they in fact demanded special treatment. Check this out from their own article, linked above:

Yesterday evening, the White House solicited names for credentials to cover Xi’s arrival. CNN responded with names for a team that included a reporter, producer and camera crew, as is its standard coverage practice for White House events. About an hour before Xi’s arrival was scheduled, the White House said CNN could cover the event but only with a photojournalist and audio technician, notably excluding the network’s editorial team consisting of a reporter and producer. Other television networks were permitted to cover the greeting with reporters and producers. CNN told the White House that it wants to cover the event with an editorial presence.

Yeah, the two CNN staffers were denied entry - because they were not following the credentialing procedure the WH laid out for everyone:

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When a reporter and producer tried to gain access to the event, a press wrangler barred them from entering and told them to “talk to” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Once again, this is why they are not considered a news network. Notice their complaint that other networks' and outlets' journalists were allowed access, but that just proves the White House's point.

Of course, the law says that publications and broadcasters must be allowed to cover the Trump administration or any administration, but no media company can expect unfettered access. These folks just refuse to budge on their festering elitism, and will not come down off their high horse of arrogance. That's too bad.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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