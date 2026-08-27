New: Trump Wasn’t Kidding About Lake America

Well, when President Trump decides to act, he generally does so, and fast. On Thursday, in the middle of a trade dispute with Canada, President Trump announced an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to rename Lake Ontario, officially, to Lake America.

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EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFww8PexiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

The president made the official announcement in the Oval Office.

BREAKING: "Lake America" becomes official as President Trump signs an executive order to change the geographic name of Lake Ontario "effective immediately." pic.twitter.com/NmEmshwlu1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2026

Here's how that statement went:

President Trump: We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario, effective immediately, to Lake America. That's going to take place right now as I sign the order. So you have anything to say about it, Ben? Deputy Staff Secretary Ben Moss: Yes, sir, so this is a straightforward but important executive order; it directs Secretary (of the Interior) Burgum at the Department of the Interior, to update the Geographic Names and Information Service to reflect that the lake once known as Lake Ontario will, from this day forward, be known as Lake America.

This is the third major renaming of a major geographic feature since President Trump took office, the first two being the Gulf of Mexico becoming the Gulf of America, and Alaska's Denali reverting to Mt. McKinley. The president does have the authority to do this, as the Department of the Interior and the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) report ultimately to him. Here's the catch (there's always a catch): This will, without doubt, be undone by the next Democrat to occupy the Oval Office, very likely on the first day, as the current level of Trump Derangement Syndrome in today's Democrat Party will have them determined to undo everything President Trump has done, good, bad, or indifferent.

Here's the complication: Unlike Mt. McKinley/Denali, the Gulf of America and the now-renamed Lake America share coastlines with other nations. While the United States controls well over half of the Gulf of America's waterside, in the case of the new Lake of America it's much closer to a 50-50 split with Canada, and Canada is, if you'll allow me to belabor the obvious, not about to go along with this renaming. North of the border in poutine-land, it will remain Lake Ontario.

That's fine. Canada is under no obligation to follow the United States' practices with regard to the names of terrain features. I mean, they still insist on sticking unnecessary letters in half the words we English-speakers supposedly share (labour, colour, favour) so why would they agree to our place names?

President Trump, of course, has to know that the next Democrat to sit where he's sitting today is likely to undo all this. In this case, it seems he's trolling Canada some, in no small part due to the current tariffs and trade disagreements that the United States has with the Great White North. The president certainly isn't averse to tweaking the nose of an opponent in games large or small, and it's a safe bet that this is the primary purpose of this renaming.

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You can read the entire text of the order here.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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