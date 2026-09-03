JD Vance Destroys Left's Claim Republicans Running in Midterms Want to Cut 'Healthcare'

We are sitting at the two-month mark before the November midterms - with just 61 days to go - and counting down to 122 days until the new Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2027, and the Trump administration is out making the case to the American people about making the results too big to rig at the ballot box.

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Someone who was in rally mode on Thursday was Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier in the day, he spoke at an event introducing The Foundry workforce initiative, as my colleague Bob Hoge wrote:

Vance, delivering remarks at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., echoed television host and skilled-trades advocate Mike Rowe, a proponent of young people getting their hands dirty, not just reading textbooks.

But the vice president also had another stint as fill-in press secretary fielding questions from the media on the news of the moment, including the upcoming election.

One clip shows Vance framing 2026 as a "choice" between "the crazy people" and "common-sense people," as our sister site Twitchy shared earlier:

VP Vance on the upcoming midterms: "The choice in this election is not between this set of policies that are good and this set of policies that are not so good. The choice in the election really is between crazy people who are trying to rig the game and common-sense people who… pic.twitter.com/GehamKxjkL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2026

VP Vance on the upcoming midterms: "The choice in this election is not between this set of policies that are good and this set of policies that are not so good. The choice in the election really is between crazy people who are trying to rig the game and common-sense people who you may have disagreements with from time to time, but at least they're rooted in common sense. The Democrats are saying — they're actively bragging — that they don't like the rules of the game [...] the rules don't allow them to run roughshod over the American Constitution, so they want to change the rules."

And he is not wrong about that point.

We've written about the radical policies and ideas the Left is pushing Democrats to even tacitly sign on to, like courtpacking on the Supreme Court, as we saw in Wednesday's vote in the House. And Dems who are weighing a White House run in 2028 have not been quiet about supporting these measures.

On Wednesday, The Hill's health newsletter reported on Obama bro Brad Woodhouse's Protect Our Care (he's the far-Left interest group's president) attempting to defeat House Republicans in the midterms: (emphasis original)

In fact sheets first shared with The Hill, Protect Our Care cites district-specific healthcare impacts that have occurred after Republicans voted in favor of slashing $1 trillion from healthcare spending, primarily from Medicaid. For example, in Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district, the organization noted five health care facilities that have announced cuts or shut down. They also cited data showing average premiums for recipients of ACA tax credits had gone up by more than 200 percent in that district.

The tired scare tactic is pretty obvious: the Right is or wants to continue cutting people's healthcare, including those most in need on Medicaid. The fault for the "health care crisis" lies with the GOP, in other words.

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“Each one of these Republican lawmakers had a choice, and they chose billionaires and big corporations over families, seniors, and hard-working people,” Woodhouse said in a statement.

He continued, “Now millions across the country are worried sick as they pay the price, losing their coverage, watching premiums skyrocket, and driving farther for care as hospitals and maternity wards close

“These fact sheets make sure voters know exactly who is responsible for the health care crisis in their community, and all summer long, we’ve put Republicans on the hot seat," he added.

And here is the list of Republicans they want to beat:

The lawmakers Protect Our Care is targeting include GOP Reps. Jeff Hurd (Colo.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Zach Nunn (Iowa), Tom Kean Jr. (N.J.), Nick LaLota (N.Y.), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Ryan Mackenzie (Pa.), Rob Bresnahan (Pa.) and Derrick Van Orden (Wis.)

Well, Vance destroyed the Left's preferred illusion that they are the ones safeguarding prosperity in the U.S., including American families' access to affordable, quality healthcare, in one well-worded answer near the end of the presser.

The Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan asked him whether he had an elevator speech for the voters about why they should choose Republicans over what the Democrats have to offer.

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.@VP: "Do you want to live in a country that has safety and security and prosperity? If the answer is yes — and I think most Americans do — then vote for congressional Republicans over congressional Democrats. On every single issue, the Democrats have taken the side of… pic.twitter.com/KbDPxRY8v8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 3, 2026

Vance began with a basic question for voters, "Do you want to live in a country that has safety and security and prosperity? If the answer is yes — and I think most Americans do — then vote for congressional Republicans over congressional Democrats. On every single issue, the Democrats have taken the side of fraudsters, of criminals, and of far-left interest groups over the side of the American people."

He then zeroed in on the investigations and arrests of fraudsters — and the direct line to the Democrat Party:

"On fraud, we are trying to take the money out of the hands of fraudsters so that people who rely on Medicaid or people who rely on food stamp benefits," he said, "they are able to get what they need because we have ensured that the American people's tax dollars actually go where it's [sic] supposed to go."

"Democrats have fought for the fraudsters, Republicans have fought for the people who deserve these benefits, and the American taxpayers who are paying [for] those benefits," Vance added.

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He also spoke about lower gas prices and crime rates, before rolling back to his message from this morning, on building things once again in the United States of America.

If you live in one of those congressional districts being targeted by the Left, make sure you and your neighbors get out to the polls on Election Day. It could not be more crucial this time around.

You can watch the VP's full press conference here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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