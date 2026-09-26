Trump Axes $810 Million With Rare Pocket Rescission Congress Can't Stop

One would think that people in the country illegally shouldn't be the recipients of the American taxpayers' money in any form or through any means, but boy, just propose cutting spending on these people and listen to the howling begin, mostly (but not exclusively) from Democrats.

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Case in point: On Friday, the Trump administration dropped another bombshell on federal spending, this time mostly on programs designed to aid illegal aliens with taxpayer money. The president used a little-employed measure called a pocket rescission to claw back $810 million from these programs.

There is, naturally, some disagreement as to whether the president has this authority.

The Trump administration announced Friday that it was canceling $810 million in congressionally approved spending for programs serving illegal immigrants, diversity initiatives and other efforts the administration argued do not benefit American citizens. To claw back the funds, President Donald Trump used a "pocket rescission," a budget maneuver the executive branch contends is within its authority but that Congress and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) say exceeds the president's authority. The vast majority of the cuts, some $567 million, were aimed at Health and Human Services programs that provided funding to non-government organizations supporting refugees, asylees and other non-citizens. The White House is also seeking to rescind $25 million for education programs for migrant students, claiming they supported things such as "an LGBT youth summit" and "Therapy for Latinx workshops."

None of those last would be surprising, especially given the proclivities of the last administration.

This isn't the first time President Trump has employed this tactic. In 2025, the president canceled $4.9 billion in spending with a pocket rescission, mostly in foreign aid funds. The president claimed authority at that time under the Impoundment Control Act, which allows the president to propose rescissions of federal spending, and for which Congress has 45 legislative days to respond. However, in 2025 and now, the president has made these proposals near the end of the fiscal year, making it possible to hold the funds back until the budget year ends; thus the term "pocket rescission."

When the first pocket rescission was proposed, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) complained: "Reasonable Republicans don't have to go along with the madness; Republicans don't have to be a rubber stamp for this carnage." Aside from his laughable use of the term "carnage," which is hyper-emotional horse squeeze, we should remember that what Senator Schumer deems a "reasonable Republican" is "any Republican that lies down and lets Democrats walk all over him."

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The General Accounting Office, in 2025, issued a ruling claiming these kinds of rescissions are not allowed under the Impoundment Control Act. The Supreme Court, however, did allow the majority of the foreign-aid cuts to go through. This latest pocket rescission may well see another legal challenge, coming as it does only days before the end of the fiscal year.

While the Supreme Court has yet to rule on whether Trump has illegally impounded funding during his second term, the high court gave the go-ahead last year for the president to withhold the majority of the foreign aid he canceled through his first pocket rescission.

The last pre-Trump rescission was proposed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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