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Trump Makes Amazing Flyover, Gets Wild Cheers at Action-Packed TN-TX Football Game

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 26, 2026 4:05 PM
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Trump Makes Amazing Flyover, Gets Wild Cheers at Action-Packed TN-TX Football Game
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump was off to Tennessee on Saturday for the big college football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers. 

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CNN threw a hissy fit when it didn't get to go on Air Force One. 

Trump certainly made an entrance. 

Here they were flying in over the stadium, and the view was provided by Real America's Voice (not the legacy media) from inside the plane. Then there was ESPN and the outside flyover view.

Sounds like the ESPN College GameDay guys loved how close the flyover was, and so did the crowd. 

The crowd was likely already primed, with many getting there early for a little... liquid incentive. 

Plus, it's Tennessee, so the crowd really loved Trump being there. The crowd went wild. He was with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). 

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The president arrived in Knoxville about 40 minutes before kickoff of today's marquee showdown between the Vols and No. 1 Texas. It's the first meeting between the two schools since the Cotton Bowl in 1969. Tennessee comes in ranked 14th in the country, while the Longhorns are No. 1 and two weeks removed from an upset of Ohio State.

There was some good play, but a truly idiotic moment when the Longhorns got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a great sack, with the unique description, "simulating using the restroom." And, dude, don't throw your hands up like you didn't do it; we saw it. 

Warning for graphic images: 

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Tennessee fought back, they were 10 points down and scored with 1:22 left in the game.

Then they recovered the onside kick. 

But ultimately, Texas was too much to be denied, and they eventually won 20-17. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | SPORTS | TENNESSEE | TEXAS | BILL HAGERTY | MARSHA BLACKBURN
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