Trump Makes Amazing Flyover, Gets Wild Cheers at Action-Packed TN-TX Football Game

President Donald Trump was off to Tennessee on Saturday for the big college football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

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CNN threw a hissy fit when it didn't get to go on Air Force One.

Trump certainly made an entrance.

Here they were flying in over the stadium, and the view was provided by Real America's Voice (not the legacy media) from inside the plane. Then there was ESPN and the outside flyover view.

🔥 WATCH: View from INSIDE Air Force One during President Trump’s flyover of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for the Tennessee-Texas game



Watch closely, because you might miss the stadium, due to how fast AF1 was flying 🤣



🎥 @RealAmVoice https://t.co/mBYoKYlvJF pic.twitter.com/4AM0SSwNft — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2026

Sounds like the ESPN College GameDay guys loved how close the flyover was, and so did the crowd.

The crowd was likely already primed, with many getting there early for a little... liquid incentive.

Tennessee is offering 50% off alcohol inside Neyland Stadium at 9 a.m. to help get people inside early with President Trump in attendance pic.twitter.com/rVfeiDI1RK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2026

Plus, it's Tennessee, so the crowd really loved Trump being there. The crowd went wild. He was with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

President Donald Trump has made it to Neyland Stadium. #Vols pic.twitter.com/we4th16ARZ — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) September 26, 2026

🔥 "Ladies and gentlemen, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP!"



No word if 47 is a Vols fan or a Longhorns fan 😂 https://t.co/MWwu5OfUkC pic.twitter.com/LBV8gcALMP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2026

The president arrived in Knoxville about 40 minutes before kickoff of today's marquee showdown between the Vols and No. 1 Texas. It's the first meeting between the two schools since the Cotton Bowl in 1969. Tennessee comes in ranked 14th in the country, while the Longhorns are No. 1 and two weeks removed from an upset of Ohio State.

There was some good play, but a truly idiotic moment when the Longhorns got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a great sack, with the unique description, "simulating using the restroom." And, dude, don't throw your hands up like you didn't do it; we saw it.

Warning for graphic images:

Texas got a penalty for "simulating using the restroom" 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fSZIw2hWZA — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 26, 2026

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Things are heating up for the Longhorns in the fourth 👀



Watch the end of No. 1 Texas-No. 14 Tennessee on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uuQIgxZc5l — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2026

Tennessee fought back, they were 10 points down and scored with 1:22 left in the game.

VOLS GO YARD LATE IN THE FOURTH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CZr26T71fD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2026

Then they recovered the onside kick.

ROCKY TOP VOODOO



VOLS RECOVER pic.twitter.com/Zvy7gVmrce — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2026

But ultimately, Texas was too much to be denied, and they eventually won 20-17.

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