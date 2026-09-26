Biden Receives Planned Parenthood Service Award, and It Did Not Go Well

On Thursday, Joe Biden was given a Planned Parenthood "service" award at the "Chocolate and Champagne" gala in Delaware.

Guess who gave him the award? Jill Biden. But his even just going up to the stage to accept the award raised questions.

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BREAKING: Planned Parenthood gives Joe Biden an award for helping it kill more babies in abortions. pic.twitter.com/DtfO3YGepw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 25, 2026

You can see two men, and it looks like they may have assisted him up the couple of steps to the stage, although it's hard to see over the heads of the people.

Then, when she hands him the award, she has to turn him around and point him in the direction he should look. And he had that concerning empty gaze.

You can see here at 37:44, just before he's introduced, he's holding onto a bar on the wall for support. This also includes his speech, which is difficult to hear or understand. It sounded garbled and rambling.

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He also had a little difficulty getting back down the stairs.

He should be home resting, but this is what Jill drags him out for? This says so much, and none of it is good.

Biden received the 2026 Sonia Schorr Sloan Service Award and reportedly called it an "incredible honor."

“Following the Dobbs decision, as president, I tried to do what I knew Sonny would have done,” he said, and then falsely claimed abortion was emergency health care even though killing a baby is not a proper course of action to help pregnant women. “We took action. We signed executive orders to protect access to reproductive health care, including emergency medical care.”

Celebrating abortion with chocolate and champagne, and calling it an "honor."

The "devout Catholic" was met with a lot of criticism, including from other Catholics, for what he had done for Planned Parenthood and abortion, which is explicitly against what he is supposed to believe as a Catholic.

Devout

Catholic

Alert https://t.co/C4qBJve7qQ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 25, 2026

If you’re a Catholic and you get an award from PP, then you really need to reevaluate who your god really is. Because, honestly, it’s probably not the Most Blessed Undivided Trinity. It’s likely whatever pagan god you’ve made a blood pact with to gain worldly success. https://t.co/aMWVobDzXw — Fr. Gabriel T Mosher, OP (@lukei4655) September 26, 2026

The Catholic President who went to Mass and was inaugurated (quoting Saint Augustine) in the morning and funded abortions in Mexico as soon as he got to his office, the taste of the Eucharist still on his lips.



Anathema sit. https://t.co/jVCjDmIJsH — Michael Martin (@Sophiologist_) September 25, 2026

"Anathema sit" is Latin and basically means "let him be anathema." It's a condemnation that what he's saying is essentially heretical.

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