CNN Spreads a New 'Fear Story' About Trump, Midterms, Then They Wonder Why Media Has No Credibility

We saw CNN melting down over their booting from the White House.

Their access was restored by a judge for 14 days.

They were still whining about allegedly being denied access to Air Force One with President Donald Trump on Saturday, to attend a college football game, calling that "breaking news."

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But if you had any doubt about why President Donald Trump and virtually anyone else who has watched CNN's "news" has a problem with the things they put out, check out this clip as Jake Tapper says there is "growing concern" from "experts" about what Trump "might do," as the "Republican Party appears headed toward losses in the midterm elections." Notice the chyron: "Advisers urge Trump to declare martial law for the midterms."

CNN reports Trump is so worried about Democrats winning the election that his "outside advisors" are telling him to declare martial law.



Scary shit and we need to be ready. pic.twitter.com/RrK5qvPh7H — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 25, 2026

Then Tapper has to scale that back, saying it's from an article by The Atlantic and they're referring to "outside advisers," i.e., not people in the White House. Then Tapper cites some amorphous comment from Tina Peters: "There is a plan." What does that even mean? That Trump wants election security? But CNN is clearly spinning it.

Tapper plays some clip of Trump saying something about "nationalizing voting." That's not "martial law." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that was a reference to the SAVE America Act to mandate proof of citizenship. Notice Tapper doesn't note that.

Tapper even tries to use a sarcastic moment where Trump was clearly joking, saying he was going to "cheat like hell like they do," to act like it means something beyond a condemnation of Democrats cheating. Just a bizarre attempt at spin.

When CNN asked the White House about the report, the White House said these so-called outside "advisers" played no role in election policy at the White House. Sorry, CNN (and The Atlantic), your stories are just bunkum.

Tapper claims Trump continues to make election fraud claims. So does Hillary Clinton. Even now, Kamala Harris is claiming Trump is trying to rig the election. This was part of other recent remarks, which did not go well for her.

WOW, Kamala came up with a great slogan for the Democratics 2026 midterms.

I think I have heard that slogan before.

What a complete idiot. pic.twitter.com/SjpP9tklw9 — Rob (@RobbieA45578) September 23, 2026

CNN never seems to have an issue when Democrats make such claims.

But if you listen to that whole report from Tapper, there's no real support for the claim that Trump is considering "martial law."

It's an effort to cobble together random comments. It's once again trying to pitch Trump as some character who must be feared - right before a critical election. And then CNN wonders why they are called "fake news," and why people think they have no credibility.

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After 10 years of slander and bull hockey, I think we're all tired of it.

Big if true. Imagine if he shut down businesses and churches, made it illegal to go outside, enforced social distancing, and then declared emergency rules for the election https://t.co/mVrzsyYrAu — Swan (@AndySwan) September 26, 2026

I wish we could go a while without ridiculous psyops on TV. https://t.co/QJYcgZpLlC — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) September 26, 2026

I hear his "outside advisors" are Elvis Presley, Bigfoot, and a random time traveler who came through a portal when CERN was fired up. https://t.co/bMHCDNkOlR — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) September 26, 2026

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