The Lake America Memes Are Coming in Fast and Furious, and They Are Laugh Out Loud Funny

Donald Trump has become an expert at setting Democrats up like bowling pins with his hilarious trolls, then watching them screech and hyperventilate and make fools out of themselves.

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His executive order on Thursday renaming one of the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, to Lake America has predictably sent the Left into paroxysms of rage. Bonus points: it’s also riled up the Canadians, because we’re currently in a trade war with them and roughly half the vast body of water is in their territory. (They are under no obligation to honor the change, however, and states can ignore it too, because the EO only applies at the federal level.)

Proving yet again just how far the two parties have drifted in their attitudes toward life, the humorless Democrats, who seem incapable of laughing at themselves or showing any sense of humor at all, are angry and rageful while conservatives are having a gas with the situation. Yes, there’s an absurdist feel to the whole saga — after all, we aren’t used to seeing presidents do this kind of thing — but instead of freaking out, “right-ringers” are lighting up social media with their creations. Even Ebenezer Scrooge would laugh at some of these.

Let’s start with this lady, who makes a great point:

The difference between liberals and conservatives, is we can laugh at ourselves. With Lake Ontario now renamed Lake America - one has to wonder are this really Canadian Geese or do they identify as Donald Ducks? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T5sBXyJMvV — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) August 29, 2026

This post imagined Trump making the change himself. Stay for the dance at the end:

While I said depressed liberals can’t make fun of themselves (watch the shrill late-night network “comedy” shows if you don’t believe me), there is one exception: Real Time host Bill Maher. I don’t even know if we can classify him as a serious leftist anymore, however, because a decent percentage of what he’s been saying in recent times has actually made sense:

HILARIOUS: Bill Maher: “Trump is so mad at Canada, he renamed Lake Ontario Lake America… Liberals are very pissed at this. They say you can’t just go around renaming to suit your political agenda. Just ask any Latinx birthing person.”



NUKED! pic.twitter.com/ETZkHdqNgJ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 29, 2026

It wouldn’t be a good meme explosion, however, if someone didn’t take time to mock the far, far left extremists, a group that seems to be growing hourly with the advent of the Democratic socialists. This lady became an internet sensation in 2017 when she screamed like a deranged lunatic after finding out that Trump had been inaugurated as president.

The word “unhinged” was invented for AWFLs like her:

🚨BREAKING: Water levels at Lake America are rising faster than expected. pic.twitter.com/uukEshH06C — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) August 30, 2026

I’ve written about comedian Shawn Farash on several occasions because I think he’s one of the best Trump voice impersonators out there, and he didn’t disappoint on this issue. Not only does he like the name Lake America, but he wants to rename Canada “Snow Mexico” along with several other bombshell ideas:

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TRUMP CELEBRATES LAKE AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/kEFffKdBGp — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 29, 2026

Since this whole thing was started by the president, you’d expect him to get in on the action, and he certainly did with this repost of a creator’s video:

🚨 FRESH TRUTH SOCIAL POST FROM 47



Trump posted this video of a DUCK ARMY over Lake America! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸



He has the best sense of humor! I'm in tears! 😂 pic.twitter.com/egHRtIUVlj — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) August 29, 2026

As I’ve argued previously, humor is such a great tool because it does more than just make you laugh. It can expose things in a way that regular writing and commentary can’t. These memes, like many before them, show that many Americans are thrilled with how this administration is turning around this country despite the media’s endless efforts to undermine the president. They also show that Trump can play mind games with anyone, and he’s certainly winning this battle as Democrats are tearing their hair out.

I love it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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