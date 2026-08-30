He Is Not OK: MAGA Unlikely to Forgive Jelly Roll — but Politics Isn’t the Issue

In a tearful, 18-minute monologue that aired Thursday night, erstwhile country-music star Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord may have come to terms with the fact that his career has gone the way of the Dixie Chicks.

Advertisement

“I’m going to try to do the right thing right now, because human dignity isn’t Republican or Democrat,” he blubbered. “Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing know no partisanship.”

In reality, it was a sort of ham-fisted non-apology from the former heavyweight ex-con, as he desperately attempted to have it both ways by insulting his fanbase and still enjoying the fruits of a successful career.

He appealed to viewers’ sense of Christian charity and called himself a “man of second chances” — certainly an apt way to describe his unlikely ascent, including a full pardon from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, for his felonious past.

His new friends at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tried to put a positive spin on it, labeling the speech “Jelly Roll Speaks His Truth.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yet, if past is prologue, his career redemption ain’t likely to happen. Unless Tattoo Face can somehow capture the Taylor Swift niche of red-lipstick-wearing, millennial cat ladies who enabled her conversion from country crooner to pop superstar, his fame is apt to undergo an achy-breaky doom spiral.

The underlying issue is not Jelly Roll’s politics, as he himself hinted, but his poorly weighed choice to rub them insultingly in people’s faces.

The saga started when DeFord used a monologue during his four-day stint guest-hosting for Kimmel to mock President Donald Trump for his weight (despite the fact that Trump still has a significantly lower body-mass index than Ozempic poster-boy DeFord) and even made an off-color penis joke about the president.

DeFord also implied that Trump was a bigot during a joke about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, saying that the president who won more of the black and Hispanic vote than any Republican in the post-LBJ era “only likes his own race.”

He later brushed off the controversy, daring fans to walk away in no uncertain terms.

“So, for those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just wanna say with conviction, Go Right Ahead!” DeFord said.

Challenge accepted.

Here are four actual (and largely non-political) reasons why Jelly Roll is unlikely to bounce back from his latest fall from grace:

He violated the country-music ethos.

It was fitting that DeFord’s downfall occurred the very week that the world lost country music’s leading lady, Dolly Parton, who spent her six-decade career in the industry exhibiting true class by going out of her way to avoid the political fray.

Suffice it to say, the likely reason Parton made this calculation was that not all of her views aligned with those of her red-state audiences. While legendary country performers like Charlie Daniels, Toby Keith and Hank Williams Jr. (to name just a few) have been more outspoken about right-leaning causes, left-leaning performers, such as Willie Nelson, have been able to carve out respectable careers in the genre by focusing on common values, like a libertarian distrust for authority.

Advertisement

Yet, flouting patriotic sentiment, including a reverence for the office of the presidency, has tended to be off limits, even during administrations when the White House agenda was antithetical to what gun-clinging, Bible-toting deplorables in flyover states saw as the right direction.

As Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines discovered in her 2003 attack on George W. Bush (ironically now lionized by the left), there are some lines that cannot be crossed. And Jelly Roll crossed them.

His music isn’t that great.

Many of the reactions in the MAGAsphere following the recent dust-up have gone something like this: “Jelly who?”

His music has been inescapable in the rotation of country stations, but his songs all seem to convey a common milieu, warbling about his feels in a quasi-Gospel style.

It is not the sort of uplifting twang that most country fans are clamoring for, which raises questions about the degree to which DeFord’s entire career may have been astroturfed by the same folks who thought it was a good idea to push plus-size Victoria’s Secret models.

It isn’t that his music is disagreeable, per se, but more like it is the aural equivalent of Bud Light — something that leaves you feeling bloated without the buzz.

The mediocre quality was what made it easy for conservatives to boycott Anheuser-Busch’s watered-down byproduct after it chose to hitch its wagon to the LGBT agenda by making transgender Dylan Mulvaney its pitch-person.

Advertisement

The parallel between the two cases wasn’t lost on X users, who devised some hilarious (and somewhat unsettling) mashups.

It’s all over for that fraud loser Jelly Roll pic.twitter.com/W9QA5gBy2d — Jon Burrows 🇺🇸 (@JonJBurrows) August 29, 2026





He doesn’t actually want us.

Most of DeFord’s “apology” last week was spent explaining what compelled him to go on Kimmel in the first place — in order to make amends to those who were offended by his Grammy speech in praise of Christian values.

“For the last six months, I’ve watched people decide who I am, what I am, what I believe, what I support and what I don’t support,” he said.

“… I got called on that stage. I got handed an award that I’ve been dreaming about since I was a child. And immediately after, I was asked to make what I felt at the time was a political stance. I fumbled my words,” he continued. “…I was afraid that anything I was going to say was going to be immediately taken as a political statement. And ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one.”

While the right rewards those who keep their offending views to themselves, there is no way to exist in leftist spaces without actively virtue signaling one’s values. And nothing says pariah like espousing one’s Christian faith at a Hollywood awards ceremony.

In that context, DeFord’s monologue on Thursday seemed less like an act of contrition for offending his fans, and more like a coming-out party. He went on Kimmel in order to clarify where he really stands after having been mislabeled as a MAGA sympathizer.

Advertisement

Maybe it was under duress from record execs who enticed him with next-level stardom to sell out. But if he was trying hard beforehand not to make a political statement, then he has now made clear who his tribe is. How badly they want him once he has done his performative tap-dance remains to be seen.

To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel

If DeFord sought to placate the Music Row overlords and their war on traditional values, going on Kimmel’s show was still the worst possible career move.

This was an automatic red flag, given Kimmel’s own penchant for controversy — a long-simmering tension that began, in earnest, with his egregious attempt to blame MAGA for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Because the comment was a flagrant violation of longstanding FCC broadcast rules that regulate the spread of disinformation, Kimmel got smacked down, until his Hollywood pals threw a tantrum that left Disney/ABC with no choice but to reinstate him.

Yet, Kimmel is long overdue for cancellation, much like fellow turd-slingers Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

While his recent hiatus ostensibly was due to his contracted yearly summer break, it is hard not to see it as an audition for someone who can come in and resuscitate the flagging late-night market, which (outside of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld) had a 90-to-1 ratio of liberal to conservative guests in 2025, according to the Media Research Center.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, Kimmel tried to stack the deck by naming one of the only people less palatable than himself, Rosie O’Donnell, to host in the week immediately preceding DeFord’s.

Having lumbered into such a fatal blunder, though, DeFord might have found grace by projecting a unifying tone and telling jokes that were funny. Instead, he pitched himself as a carbon copy of Kimmel, right down to the crocodile tears.

No superficial, bait-and-switch rebrand is going to undo the damage that Kimmel and his ilk have done — and the collateral damage to Jelly Roll’s career, wherever it may lead, is a testament to the toxicity that they brought upon themselves.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.