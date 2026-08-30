Bill and Hillary Clinton Are Looking for Help - and What They're Asking for Has People Laughing

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton are seeking help for their foundation, the Clinton Foundation.

But the advertisements for the positions they are looking to have filled have people laughing when they think of the Clintons' history.

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For instance, there was an ad for an "intern" to work at Hillary's office on Madison Avenue in New York City, doing research, memos, office management, and more. Hillary wants someone with a “high level of professionalism and discretion,” according to the posting on DayBook. I think if they had those qualities, they would probably have enough sense not to apply for that job.

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton's team is looking for a “special projects associate” to help draft meeting agendas, edit briefs, and coordinate between his office and the foundation.

The "special projects associate" salary is projected to be between $50,000 and $55,000, which is pretty low given the position, how much money the foundation has, as well as having to live in New York. So much for the Democrats claiming they're for a living wage.

Meanwhile, the poor intern who would have to work for Hillary would be taking an unpaid position within the Clinton Foundation. Who would take that - no money plus having to work for Hillary? The position also calls for "transcribing speeches and public remarks," "managing mail and maintaining archives," as well as a "commitment to working 25 to 29 hours per week." Can we talk about hell on Earth?

Clintons seeking intern with 'high level of discretion' at global foundation https://t.co/tJq1By8dHJ pic.twitter.com/Bfe0ZDrRVt — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2026

It's hilarious that Hillary is advertising for an intern, but I guess they can't have Bill do that.

It's also ironic given that Hillary was just talking this week about how she thought the socialists were appealing to people on the left because young people were concerned about their prospects. But the Clintons aren't exactly offering them the money to improve their prospects.

People had a great laugh at it all, as you can imagine. There were a few that went over the line such that we can't include them. Some asked if the blue dress was optional. Others counseled people against applying, implying it could end badly.

One commenter joked that the position is with the former first lady’s office because, “you can’t offer ‘internships with Bill Clinton’ anymore.” “Bill lost intern privileges,” an X user joked. “Depends on what the definition of internship is,” someone else posted. “What sort of ‘Special Projects?'” another user asked. “The last time a Clinton sought college interns it really really didn’t end well,” someone else observed on Instagram.

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The Clintons write their own jokes. This is too perfect.🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RjD9hxIsnc — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 30, 2026

Imagine late night TV ignoring this .. but they will https://t.co/KAOPClTvLi — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) August 30, 2026

I don't even need to say anything- you're already laughing. https://t.co/AV5VxQamVc — Odium Theologicum (@OTheologicum) August 30, 2026

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