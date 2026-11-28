Well, that didn't take long.

Just 10 days after announcing that he was disbanding one of the NYPD's most highly trained police units, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani found himself in need of its services.

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The NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG) was called in Wednesday night after an anti-Israel protest outside a Jewish delicatessen in Brooklyn descended into violence.

“Without SRG last night, people would have been injured,” a Brooklyn detective told the Post.

“Of course SRG was sent, it is the only way to deal with violent protests,” another Brooklyn police officer said, adding that “the mayor knows that.”

As Fox News reported Saturday, the deployment came remarkably soon after Mamdani announced that he was doing away with the specialized unit.

“Without SRG last night, people would have been injured.” That is the blunt warning from a Brooklyn detective after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had to call in the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group just 10 days after disbanding the elite unit. Officers were sent in earlier this week after an anti-Israel protest outside a Jewish deli in Brooklyn turned violent, with rioters targeting the business and clashing with police. | @SatAmericaFNC Download the Fox News app for more. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

The demonstration outside Essen NY Deli in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn was organized by Pal-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey.

The organization claimed that the kosher restaurant was hosting an Israeli real estate company that was marketing properties on “stolen Palestinian land.”

The Israeli brokerage firm, CapitIL, disputed the allegation, explaining that its presentation concerned properties in Jerusalem, Netanya, and Herzliya, not settlements in Judea and Samaria.

As my RedState colleague Nick Arama reported Thursday, the anti-Israel demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters and police, with footage showing agitators shoving metal barricades against NYPD officers.

Republican City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said protesters could be heard chanting “Intifada” and “F the Jews.”

Vernikov subsequently called out Mamdani over his decision to dismantle the police unit.

“Tonight was the CASE in point on why Mamdani is disbanding the SRG: they were NEEDED and were called to a violent, antisemitic protest to help protect a Jewish-owned business,” she wrote.

The owner of the delicatessen, Michael Jacobowitz, was particularly appreciative that the SRG was still around.

“I think if they weren’t here this would have been a massive s–tshow. Massive,” Jacobowitz told the Post.

Jacobowitz also questioned why demonstrators were targeting a Jewish-owned business in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and had some advice for the agitators: “Get a life.”

On November 16, Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to disband the Strategic Response Group, fulfilling one of the democratic socialist mayor's campaign promises.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” Mamdani said.

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As RedState's Nick Arama reported previously, Mamdani's alternative involves the creation of a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division whose members will be unarmed and have no authority to make arrests.

The city will also establish a First Amendment Support Team consisting of approximately 30 police officers trained in communication and de-escalation.

A new Patrol Support Division will assume crowd-management responsibilities, while the SRG's counterterrorism functions will be transferred to the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Mamdani's so-called "reforms" also ban or restrict several police tactics for dealing with unruly crowds, including the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and kettling. Apparently, NYPD will have to ask rioters politely not to smash up Jewish store fronts and beat up their political enemies. What could go wrong?

Fortunately for Jacobowitz and his customers, the SRG is not scheduled to be formally dissolved until the spring of 2027. An NYPD spokesperson maintained that the new Patrol Support Division would handle a situation like Wednesday night's in the same manner.

Meanwhile, the anti-Israel activists haven't exactly been taking the Thanksgiving weekend off. As Arama reported Friday, protesters descended on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue during Black Friday, harassing shoppers outside major retailers, including Apple, Sephora, and Disney.

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Activists dumped a red substance simulating blood outside stores and shouted profanities at shoppers, some of whom were accompanied by their children.

“There is only one solution, Intifada, revolution,” protesters chanted outside the Apple store.

Most New Yorkers appeared more interested in going about their holiday shopping than humoring the activists' political grievances. Many Americans can't figure out why they are here and what they are doing complaining about problems half-a-world away.

Wednesday night's events in Brooklyn, however, highlighted the dire public safety situation in New York City under Mamdani.

The nation's largest city is now experimenting with a socialist Islamist mayor who is learning on the job that his radical ideology doesn't comport with reality.

New York City voters are getting a taste of socialism in practice: Costly, dangerous, and oftentimes, deadly. And, after conservatives tried to warn them, it must taste like crow.

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