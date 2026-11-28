In the civilized world, we are accustomed to men and women having equal rights under the law. From Japan to the USA, we are accustomed to seeing women treated fairly by men, for the most part; indeed, there's normally a great deal of social onus, and in some cases even criminal penalties, for men who demean or even abuse women.

Advertisement

In Afghanistan, though, none of that applies. Women are property, of no more particular value than a goat, and the latest outrageous edict from the ruling Taliban proves that to be true; women are now, in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, being directed to refer to women as "granny" or, worse, "goat" or "cow" - even on medical prescriptions.

The Taliban is continuing its crackdown on women's rights in Afghanistan by stripping women of their names and replacing them with 'granny' or 'goat.' A joint investigation by Zan News and The Guardian found that healthcare workers in the Balkh province have been instructed to refer to women as 'bibi,' meaning 'granny.' Officials said this instruction must be observed even on medical prescriptions. Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist living in Germany, told El Pais that the Taliban are also referring to women as 'goats' and 'cows.' Other times, she says women are presented in official documents as the 'wife' or 'daughter' of a male relative.

The brutal repression of women in Afghanistan is nothing new, but this is encoded in law now, thanks to a new criminal code passed by the Taliban and signed by the head goblin — excuse me, "Supreme Leader," that makes it legal, among other things, for men to treat women as slaves or worse, as animals.

The 90-page penal code, signed by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, sets out different levels of punishments for people depending on their standing in society. Article 9 of the code divides Afghan society into four categories: religious scholars (ulama), the elite (ashraf), the middle class, and the lower class. It appears to create a caste system in which offenders are categorised as either 'free' or 'a slave,' with women being placed on the same level as slaves. Disturbing clauses state that 'slave masters,' or husbands, can give out physical punishments to their wives or subordinates.

This is savagery, nothing but.

Is it too much to hope that things like this will put an end to the fuzzy-headed notion that all cultures have value? Is it too radical a notion to harbor, that all people have some basic right to human dignity? To not be treated like cattle? To be, at the minimum, acknowledged as human?

It's hard for us in the civilized world to comprehend this kind of thing, let alone understand it. As the late Paul Harvey was fond of pointing out in the case of observations like this, "If you could understand it, we'd have to worry about you." But we might also note that, while the Western world is not having babies at anywhere near replacement rate, places like Afghanistan are, and that doesn't bode well for the long-term tenability of humanity.

Advertisement

Oh, and for all the "Queers for Palestine" idiots out there: You'd do well to look at some of these other cultures with a clear eye.

Editor's Note: Don't miss RedState's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.