A Thanksgiving celebration at a South Florida medical company's headquarters went horribly wrong Wednesday, prompting emergency responders to declare a Level 1 mass casualty incident after numerous employees suddenly fell ill.

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Fifteen people were hospitalized following a suspected outbreak of food poisoning at the headquarters of Leon Medical Centers in Doral, Florida, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

The company was hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon when employees began experiencing symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC Miami that crews initially responded to reports of possible food poisoning before upgrading the emergency call to a Level 1 mass casualty incident.

Emergency responders administered medical treatment at the scene before transporting 15 people to local hospitals.

Doral Police told The Hill that the source of the illnesses remained unclear.

Leon Medical Centers confirmed that an outside catering company had been contracted to provide the Thanksgiving meal.

“Leon Medical Centers contracted an external caterer to provide a Thanksgiving luncheon for its staff at its Doral Headquarters,” the company said in a statement provided to CBS Miami. “Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment.”

“We continue to work with the caterers to determine, if possible, the cause and continue to provide support to our staff and their families,” the company added. “No patients are affected by this incident which was limited to the Company’s headquarters facility.”

“Please note that this did not occur at any of the Leon Medical Centers healthcare facilities,” the statement concluded.

The identity of the catering company and the conditions of those hospitalized have not been disclosed in the available reports. Authorities have also not identified a specific food item that might have caused the outbreak.

There have been no reported fatalities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that food poisoning can result from ingesting a variety of harmful organisms, including bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli.

Depending on the organism responsible, symptoms can manifest within a few hours of consuming contaminated food or take several days to develop.

Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever. The CDC recommends that those experiencing vomiting or diarrhea drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Thanksgiving gatherings present particular food safety challenges, given the large quantities of food being prepared and the extended periods during which meals may be left out for guests.

One common cause of foodborne illness, Clostridium perfringens, is frequently associated with meat, poultry, and gravy prepared in large quantities and stored at improper temperatures. The bacteria are responsible for an estimated one million illnesses in the United States each year.

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However, the cause of Wednesday's suspected food poisoning outbreak remains undetermined.

What should have been an enjoyable occasion for employees to get together and celebrate Thanksgiving instead resulted in 15 of them being sent to the hospital.

Hopefully, everyone affected makes a full recovery. But it goes to show that food safety is no joke, especially around the holidays. Let’s all stay safe out there and be sure to properly cook and store our Thanksgiving leftovers.

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