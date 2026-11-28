In the wake of the 2026 midterm elections, the Democrats are poised to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate on January 3. The Republicans of the 119th Congress are still technically in charge until then, and they have a lot on their plate.

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The problem is, it seems some of the Republican members of the 119th Congress are absent without leave. Republican Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) appearing on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle with host Lisa Boothe, had some sharp words for the no-shows. Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Chip Roy calls out Republicans who AREN'T SHOWING UP TO CONGRESS, saying the House and Senate should be convening ASAP to ban stock trading for members and codifying Trump's border policies



"A lot of my Republican colleagues, with all due respect, aren't showing… pic.twitter.com/J03vvGU80G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2026

Here's how that conversation went.

Chip Roy: We (Republicans) can do anything we want to do, and we have plenty of time to do it if people will show up. And just a little side note; I was pleased that we won a case in the 5th Circuit on something I've been pushing since 2020 to stop proxy voting, right? Where we demonstrated that a $1.7 trillion spending package in 2020 was passed without even a majority present. Now, that's relevant here, because a lot of my Republican colleagues, with all due respect, aren't showing up.

There's a reason they call these "lame duck" sessions, and we can suppose that some of these House and Senate Republicans are feeling a little green around the gills after what happened in the midterm elections. But Rep. Roy points out vividly that they still have a job to do, and we note that the Constitution does not limit lame duck sessions in any way.

Now look, I'm leaving Congress on January 3. I've known that for six months. But I've been there every day, I'll be there every single day that we can get people together to do the job, and we ought to deliver an agenda for the American people. We lost the House and the Senate on November 4. And what is it, 23, 24 days since then, we've only been in Congress for about six or seven of those days. We need people to show up and we need people to deliver. The stock trading ban would be a start. We need to demonstrate that the culture of corruption is not something we'll tolerate. We shouldn't be day trading while we're voting on stuff. I introduced that bill in 2020. Why has it taken it six years?

There's a pretty obvious reason why so many in Congress are reluctant to outlaw a practice that makes some of their members very wealthy, even though this is another one of those issues that the American people are overwhelmingly in favor of, as is keeping the border closed and illegal immigration in check.

Let's deliver it before we allow Democrats to end-run us. Let's do the same thing on making the border policies of the president permanent. I had to ram that through the Judiciary Committee in July, but we've got it, it's sitting there, we could pass it as House Republicans leaving this Congress. And yes, we should pass a reconciliation package. We can pass tax relief right now, for hardworking families to be able to afford healthcare, instead of letting corporations get the benefits, and insurance companies getting the benefits, we should make sure that American people get the benefit, and go to the doctor of their choice. All things we could do, right now, if we show up and do our job.

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Rep. Roy makes a good point. The 119th Congress, with Republican majorities in both houses, still has control. They will have control for a little over a month to come. They could get a lot done in that time, if they just buckle down, show up and get it done.

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