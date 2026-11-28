The anti-ICE activism from the Democrats is so offensively wrong.

Not only are they whipping up hatred against the federal agents who are putting their lives on the line to serve and protect this country and all Americans, but they're also impeding the agents' ability to do their job and making things more difficult with sanctuary city policies.

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Police usually come to the aid of other law enforcement when needed. But those sanctuary policies can get in the way of that and normal human decency.

That can lead to some very dangerous situations, such as what occurred on Oct. 17, according to a newly released report.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had moved in to arrest a Mexican national with a felony domestic violence charge in California, a suspect local police had previously refused to hold on an ICE detainer, the Department of Homeland Security said.

But anti-ICE protestors blocked exits with cars and trash cans to trap the federal vehicles. A Long Beach police officer who was there said on the bodycam that the police were pulling out and told the agents they were on their own.

“We’re being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own. I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck.” That is what a Long Beach police officer told federal immigration agents on bodycam video while leaving them surrounded by an angry mob in California. The Oct. 17 standoff erupted as ICE moved in to arrest a Mexican national with a felony domestic violence charge, while rioters blocked exits with cars and trash cans to trap federal vehicles. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is now blasting California’s sanctuary policies over the stand-down order: “This is the end goal of the hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians in California and across the country. They want to see our ICE officers harmed in the line of duty, or worse.” Read more about the police stand-down order and DHS’s response to the confrontation: https://t.co/CZZnBrtBZq — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

“We’re being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own. I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck.”

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasted California sanctuary policies and the politicians who were endangering agents.

During the arrest, rioters blocked exits with cars and trash cans to trap federal vehicles, while ICE officers arrested two people for damaging government vehicles before one escaped when another rioter yanked open the door of the vehicle holding her. "The footage of what happened to our ICE officers in California is truly disturbing," Mullin said in a statement. "As they were surrounded by an angry mob and being harassed and obstructed just for doing their job and going after dangerous criminals, the local police in Long Beach, California, were ordered to stand down and stop assisting them, leaving them to fend for themselves." [....] "This is the end goal of the hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians in California and across the country," Mullin said. "They want to see our ICE officers harmed in the line of duty, or worse."

This is what you get under Democrats: Everyone being endangered by this madness. This action against ICE wasn't a protest. It was endangering law enforcement, allegedly damaging their vehicles, and even helping someone apprehended escape.

The LBPD said they responded and took a detainee to the hospital. Some ICE agents followed the police to a secure parking lot, but were told to leave.

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Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish claimed they worked to "mitigate any immediate public safety threat." LBPD also pointed to the California sanctuary laws, saying they can't participate in any immigration actions. But it's not participating to protect agents - it's their duty.

This should be condemned, but more than that, no local police should act this way and leave their brothers in law enforcement twisting in the wind. All of these policies that dictate this need to be overturned.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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