Most people are spending more time with their families this Thanksgiving holiday weekend and availing themselves of Black Friday sales, if they are willing to brave the crowds.

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But there are those special unhinged folks for whom Black Friday isn't about the sales, but is about protesting to signal their virtue against the stores.

The anti-Israel activists were out in New York City and on Fifth Avenue, going to different stores on the biggest shopping day of the year and screaming about "genocide" at little kids and their parents.

Here they were in front of Apple: "There is only one solution, Intifada, revolution."

Warning for graphic language in the following videos:

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters and one counter protester are outside Apple store on 5th Avenue for their “BDS Black Friday Crawl” on busy Black Friday shopping day. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/uTg9pD2GEd — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 27, 2026

There was one brave guy waving an Israeli flag at them. Police tried to keep him separate from the small group of anti-Israel activists.

Here's one of the activists dumping a red substance simulating blood in front of several shops, including Sephora.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters SPILL FAKE BLOOD outside Sephora and other stores on 5th Avenue, protesting on busy Black Friday shopping day in NYC. "While you are shopping bombs are dropping!" chants Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/yE0lvFrPQW — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 27, 2026

People largely ignored them, covered their ears, or shot them looks like they were nuts.

New Yorkers are used to seeing all kinds of things. But it was gross that they were yelling in people's ears and screaming foul language around kids. They assailed people trying to go into the stores like Disney, yelling at people, "Is that worth the blood on your hands, b**ch!"

NOW: "If you care about children you will not shop at Disney!" - Pro-Palestine Protesters Scream at Shoppers entering the Disney Store in Times Square as they march to different stores in NYC on Black Friday Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/k8NhYrAd0X — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 27, 2026

"Children's blood," the older woman insisted, pointing at the red stuff they were spilling in front of stores. These folks are sick. Another chided the shoppers, "Maybe you should have stayed home and done family things, instead of coming out on this consumerist bulls**t." That's funny, coming from ridiculous activists harassing people on Thanksgiving weekend rather than being with their own families.

Not one person in any of those videos looked receptive to these folks, so I don't know who they think they reach with these kinds of tactics. Most New Yorkers just step around them. All the shoppers looked at them like they were from another planet.

So even in New York City, they were not received well.

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