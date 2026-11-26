New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been having a tough week.

A lot of his proposals were getting ripped apart and exposed for the failures they were, from his ideas around losing Rikers Island to the problems with vacancies in rent-stabilized units.

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But certainly one of his worst moves is the "disbanding" of the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG) that he announced. He said he was creating a new civilian team to respond to protests that won't be armed and won't have the ability to make arrests. But like most of his ideas, it won't be ready right away — not until 2028. In the meantime, there will be a police First Amendment Support Team (FAST) of about 30 officers that is to take effect 90 days from November 17. A new Patrol Support Division is also being established within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau with officers who have “crowd management training.”

There was a great example of why that's a terrible move on Wednesday night. Anti-Israel activists came out in force at the Essen Deli restaurant in Brooklyn.

The Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, known as Pal-Awda, claimed the “Zionist real estate agency” was hosting a land sale of, occupied West Bank settlements in a post on X.

Not only were there no such settlements involved in the sale, according to the real estate agency, CapitIL, but there was a fundraiser for a hospital at the restaurant, according to reports.

Then the anti-Israel crew created chaos as they battled the police and clashed with counter-protesters who came out to defend the restaurant.

Warning for graphic language:

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You see the anti-Israel activists pushing barricades back against the police.

Counter-protesters manage to grab one of the Palestinian flags and burn it, while others chant "USA" and the chaos-bringers chant "free Palestine." The anti-Israel activists even had at least a couple of signs slamming Mamdani in the process, including one that called him the "chief executive" of the SRG with a Star of David.

Oh, look, it's the SRG:

BREAKING: NYPD officers in riot gear are arriving in large numbers at the pro-Hamas protest in Brooklyn, NY. They’re part of the very unit NYC Mayor Mamdani wants to disband. https://t.co/dMmaNIaww5 pic.twitter.com/CshdQ9TZF8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2026

SRG is on scene in Brooklyn outside Essen Deli protests https://t.co/Y49ptXxBw1 pic.twitter.com/Ele8wlfOgX — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

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Then they have overwhelming odds to block out the radicals from the store.

Exactly what is going to happen when the SRG is gone and replaced by a civilian group that wants to “talk,” a 30-officer support team, and a new patrol division? Why would you do away with a trained response group like the SRG — unless you wanted to make things easier for the radicals? As we reported, Mamdani himself was arrested by the SRG when he was involved in various protests.

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov condemned Wednesday night’s protest that “became violent, with ‘Intifada’ and ‘F the Jews’ chants heard throughout” where the “SRG were called and four arrests were made,” in a post on X.

She leveled Mamdani, saying this was a "case in point" why the SRG is needed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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