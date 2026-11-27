When a young boy started complaining about stomach pain, it might have seemed like a reason to give him an Alka Seltzer or some Pepto Bismol.

But the ten-year-old didn’t respond to the usual medications and wound up in the hospital.

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What the doctors found growing inside of him is nothing short of a medical mystery.

The boy had been in good health. But he had developed a slight fever, was inexplicably losing weight, and had been experiencing abdominal pain for about 10 days when he was admitted to the hospital.

His doctors noticed that his abdomen was slightly swollen and particularly tender on the left side.

A CT scan revealed the source of the problem. There was a mass measuring approximately four by 4.3 by 5.5 inches in his abdomen that would need to be surgically removed.

When surgeons went in to remove the growth, they discovered that it was attached to major blood vessels and had pushed the boy's small intestine out of its normal position.

But nothing quite prepares you for what the surgeons found inside the mass.

It had arms and legs. It had hair and nails. And it even had a recognizable spinal column.

The surgeons had discovered what they described as a “well-formed fetal skeleton.”

As the New York Post reported Friday, the doctors suspect that what they removed from the boy's abdomen was his own undeveloped twin.

The extraordinary medical case, which unfolded in Pakistan in June, was documented in a report published in the medical journal Case Reports in Pediatrics.

The boy is believed to have had an exceedingly rare condition known as fetus in fetu, which literally translates to “fetus within a fetus.”

The condition occurs in approximately one out of every 500,000 live births, with fewer than 250 cases reported worldwide.

How does something like this happen? The prevailing theory is that it results from an unusual complication during the development of identical twins.

Very early in pregnancy, one of the developing embryos becomes enveloped within the body of the other. The smaller, malformed twin can continue receiving nourishment through its sibling's blood supply, allowing some of its anatomical structures to develop.

It can remain inside the body of its sibling for years without producing noticeable symptoms. Most of these growths are discovered in the abdomen, although there have been some particularly bizarre exceptions. In July, surgeons in China made headlines after removing one of these masses from the brain of a one-year-old girl.

There is also a competing scientific theory that fetus in fetu is actually an exceptionally complex form of tumor known as a teratoma.

These tumors can contain a variety of human tissues, including hair, teeth, muscle, and bone. One of the principal characteristics doctors look for when distinguishing between the two conditions is the presence of an organized spinal column.

While the doctors who treated the 10-year-old boy believe they were dealing with a case of fetus in fetu, problems with tissue samples prevented them from definitively establishing the diagnosis. The authors of the medical report acknowledged that “a highly differentiated fetiform teratoma cannot be entirely excluded.”

It has been quite a week for stories about people making unsettling discoveries about what was inside their own bodies.

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As I reported Wednesday, a 70-year-old California man who went in for routine knee replacement surgery subsequently discovered that his new knee contained a lithium-ion battery, sensors, and a transmitter capable of relaying information about his physical movements.

He is now suing his doctor and the manufacturers of the device, alleging that he never consented to receiving a “smart knee.”

Fortunately, there is a much happier resolution to the 10-year-old boy's medical ordeal. The surgeons successfully removed the mass, and the boy was released from the hospital 11 days after being admitted. He has experienced no recurrence of his symptoms, and doctors have found no indications of cancer.

Most cases of fetus in fetu are diagnosed before children reach 18 months of age, which makes the boy's case particularly unusual. His doctors plan to continue monitoring him over the long term, given the small possibility of malignancy.

But after spending the first decade of his life with something growing inside him that very few human beings have ever experienced, the boy can finally get on with his childhood. As for the rest of us, we've got yet another reason to marvel at the bizarre things that can happen to the human body.

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