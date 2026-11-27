Former USAID Administrator Samantha Power has broken her silence on the release of hundreds of internal documents exposing the agency she ran during the Biden administration.

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It turns out, she is not a fan of the Trump administration's "radical transparency." That is because many Americans are rightly concerned at where their taxpayer money has been going.

So, of course Power isn't happy that many people see the U.S. Agency for International Development (misleadingly cast as USAID) as less a feed-the-children charity than a CIA-style front group.

And, consistent with the group's need for secrecy, one of Power's first orders of business is calling for a congressional investigation into the Trump administration for making the files public.

The USAID Files have generated buzz online, with Americans uncovering seedy details about the agency's extensive involvement in foreign media operations and its efforts to influence the censorship of online content.

In a statement provided exclusively to Devex on Wednesday, Power characterized the document release as “248 cherry-picked files of webinars, staff chat logs, and meetings with tech companies.” Here is what she said:

“When Elon Musk dismantled USAID, DOGE and Mike Benz gained access to hundreds of thousands of files on the work the Agency did — preventing disease, alleviating poverty, and responding to humanitarian emergencies. They also shut down the USAID website, erasing its extremely detailed accounting of more than 6,000 USAID programs being carried out in 100+ countries. Nearly two years later, as the human costs of USAID’s dismantlement mount, this is what the Trump administration released? 248 cherry-picked files of webinars, staff chat logs, and meetings with tech companies. Nothing that backs up their false, sweeping claims of fraud and abuse. Just evidence of USAID staff working diligently and transparently, as directed by Congress, to take on tasks like countering dangerous Chinese disinformation overseas and encouraging tech companies to combat the kinds of viral lies that targeted the Rohingya on Facebook — lies that helped fuel what the ICJ last week ruled was genocide."

Power defended the agency's activities as being consistent with congressional directives to combat foreign disinformation. She then called for the incoming Democrat-led Congress to investigate the release itself.

“The incoming Congress...should also now investigate the reckless release of internal government deliberations for partisan purposes, and, modest though it sounds, it should use its authority to restore the USAID website to its original form.”

Of course the files were selectively released. Nobody expected the Trump administration to publish every internal USAID communication dating back to the Kennedy administration. If Power believes additional documents would put the agency's activities in a more favorable light, she should identify them.

But Americans, largely speaking, are not concerned about the "humanitarian activities" that could amount to nothing more than a mask of plausible deniability for shadier activities.

There are plenty of charities out there that are not seeking to censor, blacklist, and target American citizens for disagreeing with state propagandists.

We also do not need to fund "regime change" in countries around the world. If we know anything about Democrats, they are not exactly fans of democratic elections when the result is a populist president.

Power served as Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations before taking over USAID in 2021. Under President Joe Biden, she also became the first USAID administrator to serve as a member of the National Security Council.

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Her husband, incidentally, is Harvard Law School professor Cass Sunstein, one of America's most prominent constitutional law scholars and the author of a book entitled Democracy and the Problem of Free Speech. You might know Sunstein as the man who made "conspiracy theorist" the de facto objection to anyone who criticizes the U.S. government.

The subject of free speech figures prominently in the newly released documents. Internal communications show USAID personnel contacting Facebook about removing posts involving agency partners overseas. Officials also discussed establishing more formal channels through which the agency could flag content for the technology company's attention.

The files also document a presentation by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), whose representatives were introduced to USAID personnel through a contact working in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The organization pitched a strategy to “Defund,” “Downrank,” and “Deplatform” media outlets identified as posing disinformation risks. As I detailed in a RedState VIP column on Wednesday, GDI co-founder Danny Rogers made a particularly interesting admission about his organization's methodology.

“Disinformation is not true or false.” Rogers' explanation is damning because it establishes that the factual accuracy of a news organization's reporting is not necessarily what determines whether its content qualifies as disinformation under GDI's framework.

That is an alarming confession when federal officials are collaborating with NGOs to advise that media figures and organizations be targeted for censorship, suppression, demonetization, and banning.

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The financial scope of USAID's involvement in international media is also concerning. And, in Orwellian fashion, Power described these activities as funding "independent media." You can't make this stuff up.

2023. USAID head Samantha Power discusses a few of the hundreds of crazy projects being funded around the world by USAID. Insurance funds for journalists. Memberships and subscriptions in Moldova. Restructuring media businesses in Nicaragua. "But it's just food for kids." 😜 https://t.co/9CeeE2KQNX — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2026

According to the agency's own internal funding records, $24.7 million was allocated to a strategic communications initiative in Ukraine intended to shift the country's media narratives in a more favorable direction regarding political reforms and European integration. The program even enlisted Hollywood experts to provide masterclasses to Ukrainian content producers.

Another $5 million was allocated to a program supporting political opposition forces in Belarus, while a $2.1 million initiative financed alternative media narratives and targeted political messaging in the country.

A $1.79 million program in Indonesia employed specialized software to identify allegedly harmful online content and used advertising technology to redirect internet users toward curated material.

But perhaps more concerning are the agency's own accounts of its involvement in getting content removed from social media platforms.

A February 2022 briefing documented how Facebook credited a USAID-supported organization in Georgia with facilitating the removal of more than 500 pages, 100 Facebook accounts, 120 groups, and 56 Instagram accounts.

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In Kyrgyzstan, USAID reported that hundreds of suspected troll accounts had been deactivated following the efforts of journalists it had trained.

In an August 2022 email regarding YouTube's Trusted Flagger program, an adviser at Internews, a major recipient of USAID funding, acknowledged that the agency was already financing personnel around the world to flag content for technology companies.

Other documents detail proposed funding mechanisms for combating “information manipulation,” including a $20 million funding initiative and a $2 million monitoring hub.

Power herself openly discussed some of USAID's media-related activities in 2023, including insurance funds for journalists, developing subscription and membership models for media organizations in Moldova, and restructuring media businesses in Nicaragua.

Unsurprisingly, many of these USAID-funded journalists were less watch dogs for public accountability than attack dogs for statists.

During her tenure, Power also cultivated relationships with some of the world's most influential philanthropic organizations, including George Soros' Open Society Foundations, the Gates Foundation, and the Ford and Rockefeller foundations.

This is a very disturbing relationship that should cause us to question whether any "non-governmental organizations" should be allowed to get taxpayer funds; or have tax exempt status, for that matter.

Power, of course, had no problem abusing USAID for narrative-policing, regime change operations, and media influence-peddling. But when the sunlight was turned on her organization, all of a sudden there is a problem with "transparency" and "democratic accountability."

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She is going to have more damage control to do in the future, according to reports. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought has indicated that the Trump administration intends to release additional batches of the USAID Files.

Notice that Power can't say that these USAID files were "made up." We'll just have to see what "cherry picked" files are in store for us later.

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