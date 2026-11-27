Americans were just starting to get into the Thanksgiving spirit earlier in the week when NBC decided to air an anti-Israel ad designed to foment anger towards the Jewish state during its prime-time TV programming.

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Here's the ad, shared by sister site Twitchy editor Sam Janney, who rightly called out NBC as "gross" for thinking it was appropriate for something so vile to go out on its airwaves.

Whoever at @NBCNews thought this ad was appropriate to air in any way should be fired. This is gross on so many levels. https://t.co/Ux0f86a1Tp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 27, 2026

It was broadcast during the SNL Thanksgiving special.on Wednesday. A wave of outraged backlash built into a mighty tower as the holiday week went on, which Twitchy captured as only it can:

From what we can tell, the spot, called "Every Three Seconds," was paid for by the IMEU Policy Project, an arm of the pro-Palestinian Institute for Middle East Understanding. It opens on an adorable American girl doing chores to save $400 for a new bicycle. Then it cuts to a girl in Gaza on crutches, missing a leg, standing in rubble, while the narrator claims our government sends Israel $400 in taxpayer money every three seconds "to do this." ... As of Friday morning, NBC hadn't said a peep, apologized, or pulled the thing.

One of those speaking out against the ad was a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, who spoke to The NY Post after the ad aired

“This is not a public policy commercial,” David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, told The Post before the ad was yanked. “It is a carefully orchestrated lie designed to maximize hatred of Jews and Israel. NBC shows terrible judgment – and perhaps worse – in accepting this vile ad.”

Friedman was not done, taking to his X account after learning about the advertisement's existence. (The post is long but worth reading in full. Note that he later corrected his thread of posts to reflect the correct air date.)

This Saturday night, @nbc, never known for fair reporting on Israel, will air a 30-second commercial on Saturday Night Live that breaks all boundaries in promoting Jew hatred. I won’t post the ad here, but it criticizes America for giving money to Israel that it uses to blow up the legs of Palestinian children in Gaza. Not a word or reference regarding: — how the war started, with Hamas brutalizing, murdering and kidnapping Israelis, including small children, with some hostages held for more than two years and others murdered in cold blood; — how Hamas hides its missile launchers in schools, mosques and hospitals and maintained hundreds of miles of terror tunnels; — how Hamas’ entire strategy is to gain world sympathy through pictures of Palestinian victims, many of which are fake and staged; — how Hamas and its sympathizers pledged to continue these attacks on Israeli civilians; — how Israel has done more to minimize civilian casualties in an urban warfare environment than any armed force in history; — how the overwhelming number of Palestinian casualties in the Gaza war were of Hamas terrorists; — how Israel fed its enemies during the war to the point where even the UN recognized the abundance of food distributed to the people of Gaza; — how the birth rate for Gaza babies this past year was higher than at any time in history; and — how the population of Gaza has increased since the war began. You get none of that from the commercial. What you do get is an emotional urge to despise the Jewish people. And that obviously was the sponsor’s intent. I won’t change anyone’s mind with this post and within seconds lots of bots will emerge full of hateful slander. But I do urge people of good faith to stop watching NBC and stop buying the products advertised on its platforms. That’s the only way to make a difference.

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There was a sudden left turn by the higher-ups later in the day, it appears; the network has reportedly pulled the ad, according to the Post

NBC is pulling a controversial anti-Israel ad that aired during a “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special after facing heated backlash online, The Post has learned. A source familiar with the matter told The Post on Friday that senior management was not aware of the ad until after it ran Wednesday night and NBCU will evaluate its process to ensure appropriate levels of review in the future.

The NYP reporting confirms that "the ad...was paid for by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, or IMEU Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian nonprofit that advocates for the end of US military aid to Israel."

I'm sure we will hear more on this once more people have emerged from their tryptophan comas.

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