Mamdani Disbands SRG Counterterrorism Group Dealing With Protests - What He Does Instead Says It All

We've seen all kinds of radical leftist protests in New York City that have resulted in riots or other violence.

One of the things that has been very effective in dealing with them has been the Strategic Response Group (SRG). The SRG was a mobile, tactical police unit used to handle counterterrorism mobilizations, rapid response to high-risk events, and deal with citywide crowd or protest management

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But now, the radical socialist who is the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has done away with this group that deals with counterterrorism and protest management.

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

Both he and council member Chi Osse joke about how they "both know something" about this since they were involved in such protest actions. That pretty much explains why they would want to get rid of the effective group.

Mamdani said the counterterrorism aspects would be “consolidated” within the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau. Meanwhile, he said there will be a "civilian-led" approach to dealing with the protests, with an unarmed team without arrest powers that would work with the police department’s Community Affairs Bureau.

In place of the SRG, the NYPD will create two units that will respond to protests with City Hall’s new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, including one that will make arrests if demonstrations get out of hand. A 30-officer First Amendment Support Team trained in communication and de-escalation, and a Patrol Support Division within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau will be established, according to the mayor. The PSD will consist of vetted officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd training to support responses to demonstrations. The unit will “conduct arrests at protests in rare instances, if necessary,” according to City Hall.

Osse said there would no longer be any "long guns, tear gas, kettling, or pepper spray."

“Today is about more than disbanding the SRG. We are building a new approach to public safety, one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected,” Mamdani said in a video announcement alongside Ossé.

It'll be a new approach, alright.

Translation? Leftist activists will have free rein to run roughshod over the city because anything that has been effective at keeping rioters in check has been ended, and no one is getting arrested any time soon. So good luck to all the businesses that will be harmed and people hurt as a result, because this is going to result in straight-up madness. This is likely to increase the violence and the destruction exponentially. The first group to show up to "deal" with anything will be leftists out of the Mayor's office who aren't armed and can't make arrests. I'm sure that will go well.

People had thoughts.

NYC terrorist can breathe a bit easier. — Mossadil Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 16, 2026

Former law enforcement did not react well, knowing how bad this was likely to be.

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New York City does not deserve the NYPD. — James A. Gagliano, DPS (@JamesAGagliano) November 16, 2026

The Rich Kids and their concocted Criminally Negligent approach to Public Safety. Don’t say I didn’t warn you NYC ! — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) November 16, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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