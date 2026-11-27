NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform promising he was going to save the city money. Instead, he has, of course, been all in on the radical policies.

But, even on top of that, he went to another place that he shouldn't be going when the city doesn't have a lot of money: redistributing the taxpayers' money to his staffers with incredible raises.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani doled out nearly $1 million in pay raises to dozens of City Hall staffers since taking office — even handing out pay bumps on the same day he claimed to be checking “every single dollar” in the Big Apple’s budget. The democratic socialist mayor — who recited a “tax the rich” rallying cry throughout his campaign last year — doled out raises worth a collective $850,000 since January to at least 46 staffers, according to a Post review of city records. That sum included 21 first-time hires who were rewarded with $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job, the records show. It’s more than twice the number of first-timers who got raises under both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio.

Mamdani quietly handed staffers nearly $1M in raises - even on same day he warned of 'massive' budget deficit https://t.co/9f6BUOHwZ8 https://t.co/owjVeRbX0c — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2026

Now we're not talking about someone who makes $65,000 per year getting a $1,000 raise. We're talking about big raises, including some people receiving a 50 percent or more increase in their salaries.

Here's a sample:

33-year-old Julia Simcoe’s salary increased from $85,000 to $148,000 after being promoted to deputy director for state legislation in April before she departed in June, according to her LinkedIn.

31-year-old Jacob Russell’s salary rose from $82,600 to $145,000 serving as a senior policy analyst for the mayor’s office, who originally started under the Adams administration.

Mariela Ortiz Monge, Mamdani’s 33-year-old former constituent services director, started making $115,000 as a “research projects coordinator” after originally being hired at $70,000.

Adams-era staffer Rio J. DeMello, 26, started making $90,000 after being promoted to speechwriter in the mayor’s office after previously making $60,000.

So much for "checking every dollar" and promising affordability.

We all have to watch our pennies while Mamdani's helping his buddies/staff make bank off the taxpayers' backs. Anyone who voted for this character should be looking at this now - and regretting their decision. I'm thinking that doesn't make anything more affordable for taxpayers.

How can Mamdani say he gives a flying fig about the deficit or about the taxpayers when he throws money out like that? The answer is he doesn't when he does things like that.

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