Throughout human history, when members of one nation or population migrate to another nation or population, there are generally two ways they go about it. The first is immigration, in which the population moving adapts to the mores, practices, laws and cultures of the hosting nation or population. The second is invasion, in which the population moving demands that the hosting nation or population adapt to their mores, practices, laws and cultures.

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This is the problem much of the developed world seems to be facing right now, namely, that they are being expected to take in hordes of people from the Third World, and to adapt to their Third World sensibilities. As an example of this: Now, the UK Telegraph informs us that female police officers in the United Kingdom have been given new "guidance" on how to deal with Muslim men, who tend to view women as property.

Female police officers have been warned to consider ‘cultural factors’ before talking to Muslim men. Officers were told to dress modestly and refrain from speaking to the opposite sex in Muslim households and mosques, as part of guidance for working with Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, and Catholicism. The “faith toolkit’s” guidance for Islam, which is longer and more detailed than the other 22 religions listed, advised that “cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex”. Officers were told to stay out of sex-specific areas, and to “avoid the use of dogs” when carrying out police work in Muslim spaces.

The proper British response to demands for this kind of deference towards people who are being fed, clothed and housed at the expense of British taxpayers should have been "get stuffed," but instead, we're hitting Pander Level Eight.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) published the report to provide “practical guidance and support” for policing the “diverse faith communities” in Britain. Most of the guidance offers an overview of religious beliefs, areas of sensitivity, appropriate behaviour in places of worship, treatment of the dead, and any religious objection to post mortem examinations. Yet in the section on Muslim households and mosques officers are given information on how to approach entering homes or places of worship. The guidance for Islam is also longer and more detailed than other religions, and includes an additional requirement to report “anti-Muslim hate”.

This is inexcusable.

It's not at all unreasonable for a nation taking in people from another nation to expect the incoming population to adapt, not the other way around. Granted, entering places of worship, no matter what creed they serve, is always a sensitive subject, but there's no good reason there should be any different rules for entering a mosque than there are for a Christian church, or a Buddhist temple, for that matter.

What government does for anyone it must do for everyone or it must do for no one. That's equal treatment under the law, and it used to be a fundamental tenet of Western civilization. Clearly, it's not that way in the UK any more. And, if things have gotten this out of hand, if the strident demands of Britain's Muslim community have grown so threatening as to prompt this kind of policy, maybe the better move would be to only employ men as law enforcement officers.

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It's probably too late for Britain. They've shown us what happens when a once-vibrant, thriving, and yes, powerful people lose their spines. And make no mistake; it could happen here, too.

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