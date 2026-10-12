The Hypocrisy, It Burns! Dems Melt Down Over Omar Raid, but Sang a Different Tune in 2022

Conservatives and Republicans aren't necessarily cheering about the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raid on Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05)'s Washington, D.C. home. Most of us are simply shaking our heads that an investigation and raid into the very shady Congresswoman took as long as it did, and we are reporting what we know.

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Of course, right on cue, Democrats and Leftists (but I repeat myself) are screaming about the targeting of political opponents and the fascist state under President Donald Trump.

To this, we let out a collective yawn.

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Y'all tried to put Trump in prison for life, strip him of his companies, and bankrupt his family. Y'all tried to assassinate Trump three times. Y'all raided Trump's home, including his wife's underwear drawer. Y'all cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Y'all invented the Russia Collusion Hoax to overturn a presidential election. And now y'all want me to be all "oh noes" over a raid on Ilhan Omar's residence? I don't think so. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) October 12, 2026

Y'all tried to put Trump in prison for life, strip him of his companies, and bankrupt his family. Y'all tried to assassinate Trump three times. Y'all raided Trump's home, including his wife's underwear drawer. Y'all cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Y'all invented the Russia Collusion Hoax to overturn a presidential election. And now y'all want me to be all "oh noes" over a raid on Ilhan Omar's residence? I don't think so.

Then we remind Democrats of August 8, 2022, when then-former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI, and the Democrat and legacy media unified response was: "No one is above the law."

@BernieSanders Time will tell https://t.co/LBL3VYWAne — Terry M (@tmccabe_MARL) October 12, 2026

Now do Mar-a-Lago. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 12, 2026

Our friend and former RedState editor Kira Davis even reminded Rep. Omar of her own words on criminal actions by elected "betters."

No one is above the law @IlhanMN Isn't that right? — Kira (@Kiradavis) October 12, 2026

In case you missed it, Omar's words from 2023:

Our democracy rests on the rule of law. When someone—no matter how powerful they are—is suspected of a criminal act, our justice system investigates, charges, and convicts them in accordance with due process.

Get it straight, Ilhan: we're a Constitutional Republic. Otherwise, all that. Hopefully one of her staffers is shoving this in her face. Probably not, but they should be.

But on cue, the bat signal has gone up, and the talking points have been distributed: Circle the wagon around Omar and characterize law enforcement under Trump as a police state.

Here is where we can say, ACKSHUALLY... then present the voluminous amount of receipts from Democrat elected officials who had no problem with this same form of law enforcement when it involved Trump and conservatives, who were targeted and unjustly prosecuted under both the administrations of President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Inconvenient truths for an inconvenient time.

Omar's fellow Squad member, Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), was absolutely gleeful over the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, and let every news outlet she could know about it.

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The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus expressed her pleasure of the news of the raid in a tweet as allies of Trump expressed their disapproval.

That’s what happens when you break the law, try to steal an election, and incite a deadly insurrection. Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad to see the FBI taking steps towards accountability. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 8, 2022

Now Jayapal is crying in her kombucha over this "disgusting abuse of power," and threatening that "when you come for one of us, you come for all of us."

This is a disgusting abuse of power from an out of control president, who has been obsessed with attacking Ilhan Omar and the entire Somali American population for years. To use federal law enforcement resources to raid the home of a sitting Member of Congress weeks before an election is a dangerous sign of an authoritarian president who will stop at nothing to distract you from his deep unpopularity with the American people. We stand with Ilhan. You come for one of us, you come for all us. https://t.co/20Py0vdW70 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 12, 2026

This is a disgusting abuse of power from an out of control president, who has been obsessed with attacking Ilhan Omar and the entire Somali American population for years. To use federal law enforcement resources to raid the home of a sitting Member of Congress weeks before an election is a dangerous sign of an authoritarian president who will stop at nothing to distract you from his deep unpopularity with the American people. We stand with Ilhan. You come for one of us, you come for all us.

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I think HSI may be saying, "Challenge accepted." Jayapal needs to be careful what she wishes for.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) is also bemoaning the "fascist police state" America has become under President Trump. However, she sang a different tune in 2022.

DHS raiding a member of congress's home is exactly what a fascist police state does. This president should not be able to weaponize the federal government against political enemies. I stand with Ilhan. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 12, 2026

During a Tuesday interview with the Advance, Tlaib said members of her community were thrilled to hear about the action taken against Trump, who was impeached twice before the end of his term in 2021, but was not convicted. “I think for many, they’re just so tired of the folks thinking again they’re above the law, especially the former president,” Tlaib said. “This forever impeached president was literally running his business out of the Oval Office. So I’m not surprised at all, that he continued to subvert the law, the processes that have been placed for decades, that he came in, and he thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna get away with this,’” Tlaib said.

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-14) has once again stuck his thumb in the wind to see which way the wind is blowing. In 2022, on MSNBC, Khanna had this to say on the Mar-a-Lago affair. “The FBI doesn’t just go in unless a judge signs off on a search warrant. That means they have some probable evidence about possible wrongdoing.”

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WATCH:

The FBI would not be allowed to raid Mar-a-Lago without the sign off of a judge and probable cause of serious wrongdoing. https://t.co/NiL0jRwv2B — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) August 8, 2022

Now, under the Trump administration, it's about "targeting political opponents" and racism, because Omar is a Muslim American.

The Trump administration just raided the home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. It is disturbing that they are targeting political opponents in this way. Any decent American needs to stand up and speak out. https://t.co/9nxFsi8AOn — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 12, 2026

As my RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote back in 2022, Democrat activist Marc Elias gleefully posted on X what the game behind targeting Trump was really about: Destroy him in order to prevent his 2024 run for the presidency, or ever again. We all know how well that worked out: It is 2026, President Donald Trump sits in the White House once again, USAID has been gutted, and Elias is forced to fundraise and grift on X.

Like many of his fellow travelers, Elias suffers from a peculiar form of cognitive dissonance.

If you are shocked this am that Trump’s government executed a search warrant against a Democratic Member of Congress and ignored a judge’s order then you haven’t been paying attention. Stop saying this isn’t how it works in the US. It is exactly how it works under Trump. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 12, 2026

FedUp NYer reminds Elias that it's been working this way in the U.S. for quite some time. He just doesn't like the party in power who is executing the laws.

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You mean like these raids? • Donald Trump (Mar-a-Lago, August 8, 2022) • Rudy Giuliani (Manhattan apartment and office, April 28, 2021) • Jeffrey Clark (Virginia home, June 22–23, 2022) • James O’Keefe (Project Veritas, November 6, 2021) • Spencer Meads (Project Veritas, November 4, 2021) • Eric Cochran (Project Veritas, November 4, 2021) • Mark Houck (Pennsylvania home, September 23, 2022) And how about the 1500 private citizens who were arrested and imprisoned by the Biden administration after January 6th, most of them were simply exercising their right to assemble and had committed no crimes? Go. To. Hell. Traitor. — FedUpNYer (@MAGA_evenNY) October 12, 2026

You mean like these raids? • Donald Trump (Mar-a-Lago, August 8, 2022) • Rudy Giuliani (Manhattan apartment and office, April 28, 2021) • Jeffrey Clark (Virginia home, June 22–23, 2022) • James O’Keefe (Project Veritas, November 6, 2021) • Spencer Meads (Project Veritas, November 4, 2021) • Eric Cochran (Project Veritas, November 4, 2021) • Mark Houck (Pennsylvania home, September 23, 2022) And how about the 1500 private citizens who were arrested and imprisoned by the Biden administration after January 6th, most of them were simply exercising their right to assemble and had committed no crimes? Go. To. Hell. Traitor.

As my RedState colleague Kyle Becker wrote just this AM:

If everything is fascism, nothing is fascism. Lefties certainly didn't drop the "f-word" when the Biden administration unleashed the FBI on Trump in Mar-a-Lago or carried out a pre-dawn raid on Roger Stone or spied on the Trump campaign or committed countless examples of election interference or waged lawfare against the rival presidential candidate. The Left is simply unable to live by its own book of rules. It is tired, and the American people are done with it.

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Bigly. If we didn't have to report on it, we'd say wake us up when Omar is in an orange jumpsuit.

But until then...

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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