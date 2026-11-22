Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) spent roughly $12,000 in campaign funds on a three-day February trip to Germany, bunking at a five-star hotel in Munich while lecturing crowds about fighting for the little guy.

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Because, of course, she did.

According to campaign filings reviewed by the New York Post, AOC spent about $9,000 on lodging alone. That includes $5,251 at Munich's Hotel Bayerischer Hof, where she stayed for the annual Munich Security Conference.

How many little guys do you know who could swing that?

The 1841 hotel features a two-star Michelin restaurant and a four-story spa. Its guest book includes the likes of Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow. A seven-course prix fixe dinner at the hotel's Atelier restaurant runs $310, and an 80-minute "indulgence" massage at its Blue Spa goes for $278.

Must be nice.

I mean, she's come so far from her Met Gala "Tax the Rich" dress days, hasn't she? Our little communist is all grown up.

'Socialist' AOC spent $12K on glam German digs while pushing for 'working class' rights https://t.co/MK8VcYfTrl https://t.co/zBDGJgn3rr — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2026

But wait, there's more, according to the Post.

From there, AOC headed to Berlin with a $748 Deutsche Bahn train bill and spent another $3,730 at the Westin Grand Berlin. She also dropped $2,650 of donor money on a "premium driving service."

Nothing quite says "working class" like being carted around town by a chauffeur.

And that $12,000 tab doesn't even include meals or incidentals.

What exactly was the Democrat Party's favorite socialist doing in Germany? Preaching about the downtrodden, naturally. She demanded "material gains for the working class" on the trip and told 1,100 students at Technical University Berlin to throw "sand in the gears" of injustice, before retiring to her upscale hotel.

The material gains seem to be all hers.

We exposed the global far-right’s playbook at Munich, and how to stop them. Right on cue, Rubio beelined from his revisionist MAGA speech at MSC to boost Orbán in Hungary’s elections. We must wake up before it’s too late. A working class politics can defeat authoritarianism. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 16, 2026

Republican NYC Councilman Frank Morano was floored by the tab.

“I’m not suggesting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has to stay at a Motel 6 every time that she travels," he scoffed. "But $9,000 on hotels is a pretty remarkable tab for someone whose entire political career is about railing against the excesses of capitalism."

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"Apparently, when it comes to accommodations, Democratic socialism has a luxury suite exception.”

This kind of behavior is becoming a habit. AOC is being tempted by the indulgences of being a high-profile member of Congress, and she is seemingly succumbing to them.

In October, the Post reported that her campaign had spent roughly $47,000 on 45 hotel charges since April, all at hotels ranked luxury, upscale, or upper upscale. That included a $5,044 bill at a boutique hotel in Memphis with spa services and a rooftop bar, along with thousands more on chauffeur and limo services.

She is exactly who she rails against. Rich. Entitled. Spending other people's money.

What a hypocrite.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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