Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. Thanksgiving is almost here, but Washington hasn't exactly served up a helping of holiday harmony. This week's menu includes an affordability bait-and-switch, a fresh look at the GOP's turnout troubles, and some choppy political waters for Thomas Massie and Mazie Hirono. Meanwhile, an alarming school safety failure in Virginia left families scrambling. Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - The Democrat Party Has a Particularly Nasty Surprise for Voters Promised ‘Affordability’ — by Kyle Becker

You voted for paying less money for groceries and getting more bang-for-buck at the gas pump? Best the Democrats can do is tax increases. Surprise! It isn't like there weren't signs for voters. As RedState reported extensively, the DSA that runs the "Democrat Party" wants to go on a spending spree that will destroy the U.S. economy as we know it.





#2 - Entire Virginia School District Forced to Shut Down After Officials Make Horrifying Discovery — by Teri Christoph

Yes, Albemarle County Public Schools didn't figure out until well into the new school year that schoolchildren were in daily contact with teachers and other employees whose names had not been checked against Virginia's child abuse and neglect registry. And this, incredibly, happened in a school district that has spent much of 2026 dealing with the fallout from two child sex crime cases involving – you guessed it – elementary school employees. One teacher pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, while another employee is facing 20 felony charges, including allegations that he sexually abused seven children.





#3 - Now We Know Who Really Deserves the Blame for GOP's Midterm Disaster — by Teri Christoph

According to the New York Post, which first reported the findings, a whopping 35 percent of President Donald Trump's 2024 voters stayed home during the midterms, compared with just 22 percent of Kamala Harris voters. Only eight percent of Trump's voters actually crossed party lines to support Democrat candidates, but that means that Republicans still would have lost control of both the House and Senate even if not a single voter had switched sides.





#4 - Massie Just Offered Republicans a ‘Lifeboat’ — Look Who He’s Rowing With — by Rusty Weiss

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) wants one more shot at Trump's Iran policy before he's out the door in January, and he's selling it to his GOP colleagues as their ticket out of MAGA. "I'm offering Republicans a lifeboat from MAGA," Massie told Fox News Digital. I'm not sure telling your colleagues to abandon the same movement that threw you out on your keister, and join you on a journey into irrelevance, is much of a sales pitch. But you do you, Tom. Massie introduced the resolution on Nov. 10. It would direct President Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran under the War Powers Resolution.





#5 - Mazie Hirono Picks the Wrong Fight With a Saigon Refugee Turned Trump’s Navy Pick — by Rusty Weiss

Then he gave Hirono something to think about. Which assumes she can think — a very gracious assumption. The Democrat lawmaker did her best to corner Cao on the Iran war, pointing out that it has stretched critical naval resources. "Senator, it is stressing our naval resources," he countered. "But again, I've grown up where I lost a country, where I didn't have a flag to stand under." "I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to our children or our grandchildren." Hirono's dismissive sigh after that reply says a lot about the kind of individual we're dealing with here.

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