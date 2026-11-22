In the exit polls, one issue stood out among all others – government corruption:

Six in 10 respondents to a recent survey said they were extremely concerned about government corruption, putting it ahead of inflation, healthcare and other issues. Nearly 90 percent of 1,202 respondents to the Fox News poll said they were either extremely or very concerned about government corruption, putting the issue just ahead of inflation and high prices as the top area of concern.

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This issue was a bipartisan concern, and “about 4 in 10 voters who called it crucial still went Republican.” However, this anxiety was more of a concern for white voters rather than black or hispanic voters.

This issue was clearly driven by coverage from the MSM. Which shouldn't be too surprising. The fact that the MSM has been obsessing about government corruption when a Republican is in the White House should be expected. The same people who felt there was nothing to see during the Clinton administration’s rental of the Lincoln bedroom to big donors or its raising of Chinese communist donations, the Obama administration’s sending TARP money to its supporters, and Hunter Biden’s financial windfall from his paint-by-the-numbers paintings are always on the lookout for any supposed government corruption from a Republican administration. The MSM certainly made great hay about the Bush administration’s connection to alleged fraud by Haliburton. Now, it is the Trump administration’s turn.

Under the Trump administration, the following stories have received great public exposure:

The venture capital firm of Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Omeed Malik, who also has been backing Tucker Carlson, has been enmeshed in accusations of corruption.

Son-in-law Jared Kushner has been accused of conflicts of interest from raising money from foreign sources while also serving as a Trump administration negotiator.

Corey Lewandowsky, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016 (full disclosure – I was a school friend of his) is being investigated by the Department of Justice for concerns stemming from his time as the chief aide to former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

President Trump has criticized Alina Habba, a former lawyer for him and a former official in the Trump Justice Department for allegedly securing a $50 million contract for herself while working at the Department of Justice.

The Trump administration asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. and former wife of Democrat California Gov. Newsom, to resign from her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece, because of mounting scrutiny after reports she allegedly asked a Trump donor to pay her credit card bill in exchange for access to the administration.

Then there is the Fake Epstein “Scandal.” In the perfect example of the biased MSM’s full propaganda power, the Democrat power broker and pedophile who hated Donald Trump and regularly conversed, socialized and supported Democrat Congresspersons and other prominent Democrats has been used to as a cudgel to bash Republican Donald Trump, despite Trump being one of the first persons to call police to warn them about the predator.

The new Democrat majorities have already vowed to investigate the Trump administration over these and other matters.

However, while the issue of government corruption may be the most prominently mentioned in the exit polls, it doesn’t normally have any ‘legs’ as an issue. This is because, while “Americans possess fairly robust norms about the proper use of public power… partisanship can substantially alter how they apply those norms. The same conduct looks much more corrupt when the president committing it belongs to the other party.” Further, polling has shown that “voters just have an incredibly low estimate of the baseline level of integrity of politicians. Seventy-one percent say the “typical politician” is corrupt. Typical Republican? Sixty-eight percent. Typical Democrat? Sixty-one percent. Seventy-two percent say that “long-term elected officials” are probably corrupt.”

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In other words, the voters believe everyone in politics is corrupt.

Corruption concerns certainly didn’t hamper the political career of Bill Clinton, whom I consider the most corrupt president in modern history. It also didn’t hamper Obama, Biden or Republicans such as Reagan or Bush.

Even President Richard Nixon and the Republican Party, I believe, were – contrary to the CW – not really destroyed by the Watergate Scandal. At the same time that there was a steady drip, drip of Watergate news, they were being dragged down by an economic crisis coupled with the collapse of South Vietnam, which had been the nation the U.S. had spent significant blood and treasure defending in a real endless war. Also, unlike Bill Clinton and the Democrats of the 90’s, Nixon and the Republicans in the 70’s made the mistakes of expressing shame over their scandals and not attempting to blame the other party for being partisan.

So, in the end, I strongly doubt that government corruption played a major role in this 2026 blue tsunami. Once again, even the exit polls showed that 40 percent of the voters concerned with the issue still voted Republican.

Part 7 of The Aftermath, and its Conclusion, is Coming…

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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