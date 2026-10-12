The Left Throws a Massive Hissy Fit After Ilhan Omar's Home Gets Raided by the Feds

Ilhan Omar got an unpleasant surprise when Feds actually carried out a raid on her home in Washington, D.C., early Monday morning.

RedState colleague Nick Arama covered the breaking news with all of the juicy details.

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Tom Homan, the Border Czar, was certainly in jovial spirits on Fox News when he confirmed the criminal investigation behind the DHS raid.

🚨 Tom Homan just confirmed that a CRIMINAL investigation behind the raid on Ilhan Omar's home.



"I can confirm that a search warrant was executed this morning, signed by a judge. Department of Justice is leading the investigation along with Department of Homeland Security."… pic.twitter.com/52tGSFz8le — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 12, 2026

"I can confirm that a search warrant was executed this morning, signed by a judge," Homan said. "Department of Justice is leading the investigation along with Department of Homeland Security."

"There is an investigation... I won't get into the specifics of the criminal investigation," he added.

The left-stream media were having an all-out meltdown after getting the news that federal agents had searched the Squad member's home as part of a criminal investigation.

WATCH: MS NOW melts down over DHS raiding Ilhan Omar’s D.C.-area home...



Erielle Reshef: “Of course, Ilhan Omar...has been a critic of President Trump. Now there’s a criminal investigation.”



Susan Glasser: “Yeah...[W]e’ll have to wait and see more information as it… pic.twitter.com/xDu8ZNXST4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 12, 2026

“Of course, Ilhan Omar...has been a critic of President Trump," Erielle Reshef said on MS NOW. "Now there’s a criminal investigation.”

“Yeah...[W]e’ll have to wait and see more information as it emerges... And again, to your point, Trump has consistently demonized both Omar and the community of Somali immigrants in which she comes from," Susan Glasser added. "And I think, you know, we’ll have to see. But this is not going to be that big of a surprise to people that Trump’s using the machinery of government to go after opponents. This has happened in a very, very concerted way.”

Thus, in liberal la-la land, no Democrat could ever be guilty of a crime under a Republican president. That is despite the evidence that Ilhan Omar has been at the center of major scandals.

Social media was even more emotive as lefties took to X to vent their frustration that this means the Trump administration is "fascist."

ICE raided Ilhan Omar's home this morning after targeting her son last year and Trump has called her "garbage." She has not been charged with anything. This is a developing story. https://t.co/2Mo8lUigkP — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 12, 2026

NEWS: Immigration officials have searched Ilhan Omar's home in a pre-dawn raid as part of a criminal investigation. THIS ISN'T IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT. THIS FASCISM. https://t.co/K3WhE67Esq — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) October 12, 2026

We are in full blown fascism. US launches immigration raid of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home - https://t.co/oLxZWjw7Ia — Nicole Locklin | FL-26 (@locklin2026) October 12, 2026

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Fed. agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home * Another witch hunt & abuse of power by Trump against a ☪️ lawmaker. * Slick attempt 2 divert attention from Epstein files. * To cover up his disastrous failure in the 🇮🇷 war. * In response 2 his record-low 26% approval rating. 🩷🍉 https://t.co/8sfQJeEWqh — Mahmoud El-Yousseph (@Abuyousef) October 12, 2026

Federal agents raided Ilhan Omar's home at 6 AM. The DOJ won't even tell the public what they are investigating, but Fox hosts immediately jump to unconfirmed RICO rumors. Zero evidence shown. Sending armed agents to harass political opponents is completely vile. — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) October 12, 2026

Federal ICE agents raided Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington-area home before dawn this morning. The Trump DOJ confirms agents executed a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation reportedly involving immigration paperwork completed by Omar’s late father when she was a CHILD. Omar, a U.S. citizen and outspoken Trump critic, has NOT been charged with any crime. https://t.co/jXowJoFXza — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 12, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle commits a crime in broad daylight but they conduct a pre-election raid relative to paperwork filed when Omar was a child. We all see what's happening here. And it's not going to scare people into silence. It's going to cause more people to vote. https://t.co/f26s1T9TzI — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 12, 2026

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If everything is fascism, nothing is fascism. Lefties certainly didn't drop the "f-word" when the Biden administration unleashed the FBI on Trump in Mar-a-Lago or carried out a pre-dawn raid on Roger Stone or spied on the Trump campaign or committed countless examples of election interference or waged lawfare against the rival presidential candidate.

The Left is simply unable to live by its own book of rules. It is tired, and the American people are done with it.

For the record, Omar has been implicated in a number of scandals that have potential criminal implications.

Omar is accused of marrying her alleged biological brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 to help him obtain U.S. immigration status. A Somali community leader claimed Omar said she would do whatever was necessary to get him immigration “papers.” The allegations raise questions about marriage fraud, immigration fraud, and whether Omar misrepresented her family relationships.

The Minnesota-based Feeding Our Future scandal involved approximately $250 million in fraudulent federal child-nutrition reimbursements during COVID-19. Prosecutors accused operators of inventing meals, falsifying records, and diverting taxpayer funds into personal purchases and businesses. Omar has faced criticism over her political connections to people associated with the scandal, campaign contributions from individuals linked to the organization, and her support for legislation that expanded flexibility in federal meal programs. Prosecutors have not established that Omar personally participated in the fraud.

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Omar's father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a colonel in Somalia's military under dictator Siad Barre. Critics accuse him of involvement in the military's atrocities against the Isaaq population during the 1980s and accuse Omar of minimizing his military background and failing to acknowledge his alleged role. His personal involvement in those atrocities has not been established; however, knowingly making material misrepresentations to obtain refugee status could constitute immigration fraud.

The DOJ has not publicly confirmed the specific allegations underlying the federal investigation into Ilhan Omar. But the left-wing media would be wise to hold its fire, because a criminal investigation may turn up evidence that will not fit with their claims that the president is merely targeting his political enemies.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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