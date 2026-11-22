Here in the Great Land, we're pretty accustomed to having gray wolves (Canis lupus) around. They aren't uncommon here. In our corner of the Susitna Valley we have a local pack of seven or eight, and we hear them singing from time to time. It's an enchanting sound, especially when you hear it in the depth of winter, in the cold air with a million ice-chip stars overhead.

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But we aren't raising cattle. Gray wolves also live in places where farmers are trying to raise cattle and other livestock, and as wolf populations rebound, they are starting to become a serious problem for some farmers and ranchers.

One longtime Minnesota farmer has spent years grappling with the loss of several of his calves killed by gray wolves, also known as timber wolves, roaming around his property in the middle of the night. "We can walk right outside of our door and hear the howling of these timber wolves, and it'll send shivers down your spine because you have seen what they can do, and they're the top-of-the-line predator," Shayne Isane told Fox News Digital. "There's nothing that hunts them. No other animals they are afraid of."

The one exception to that rule is possibly grizzly bears, but those are lacking in Mr. Isane's part of the Upper Midwest.

President Trump is considering delisting the wolves as an endangered species, which would give farmers, ranchers and the wildlife departments of the states more tools to deal with troublesome wolves. The primary role of government, after all, is to protect the liberty and property of the people, and these people are having their property destroyed.

Isane, who has farmed for nearly four decades, said he is one of many farmers struggling to defend his livestock from gray wolves. Despite losing thousands of dollars and fearing for the safety of his nearly 300 cattle, Isane said he is unable to handle the threat himself. "Even if we see them attacking our livestock, we can't shoot or try to help out our animals," he said. "It's just against the law. We can't do it, only in the case of the threat of human life, which is a tough sell for us, because when you see them very close to your livelihood, your families and your livestock, it's a huge concern."

A feeder calf, depending on its age, breed and pedigree, can easily be worth over a thousand dollars (newborn or very young calves typically go for less). A grown beef steer can be worth $2,500 to $4,500. A producing dairy cow can be worth as much as $5,000. Losing even one can be a major hit for a farmer and rancher, and Minnesota is far from the only place that wolves and their smaller cousins, coyotes, are causing problems.

This is a case where there should be some kind of balance struck. Wolves are intelligent animals, capable of learning and to a degree, passing on learned behavior. In places like northern Minnesota, the growing wolf population has spread facing little danger from humans, even when they prey on our livestock and not their more typical prey, like white-tailed deer. The current listing of wolves as an endangered species in the Upper Midwest, where they are clearly growing in number and extending their range, just reinforces that behavior. Delisting would allow the various fish and game departments as well as landowners to remove troublesome animals and discourage livestock predation by others.

Delisting doesn't mean unfettered slaughter of wolves. But keeping their status as is is costing farmers and ranchers thousands of dollars.

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Government is tasked, first and foremost, with protecting the liberty and property of the citizens. In this case, delisting the wolves and employing some more modern management tools is the right thing to do.

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