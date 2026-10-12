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Ilhan Omar Finally Responds to the Raid on Her Home. Take a Wild Guess Who She Blames.

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 12, 2026 12:26 PM
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Ilhan Omar Finally Responds to the Raid on Her Home. Take a Wild Guess Who She Blames.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) has made her first public comments after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C.-area home Monday morning – and she accused President Donald Trump of using federal law enforcement to intimidate a political opponent.

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“I’m ok,” Omar said in a statement posted to social media following the search.

“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.

She ended with: “I will not be silenced.”

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.

I will not be silenced.

As RedState reported earlier Monday, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), executed a search warrant at Omar's residence as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

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A Justice Department spokesperson said of the raid:

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Reuters reports that the search is connected to an investigation into possible immigration fraud involving immigration paperwork filed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

This is a developing story. Stick with RedState for all the latest on this investigation. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR
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