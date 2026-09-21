Oops, She Did It Again: Ilhan Omar's New 'Un-American' Bill Targeting ICE Fires Up Social Media

Not only did far-left —dare I say "anti-American"? — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar do it again; she targeted President Donald Trump's coveted "Big Beautiful Bill," which promptly fired up Trump supporters and other rational Americans to rally against her latest "un-American" legislative proposal.

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Let's begin by putting it this way:

Apparently, enforcing immigration law is now considered a natural disaster. Omar's solution? Take nearly $140 billion, earmarked for ICE and Border Patrol, and redistribute it to communities affected by legal enforcement — including nonprofits and businesses — for “recovery.”

In other words, defund immigration enforcement, declare the enforcement itself the bogeyman, and then send taxpayers the bill for the cleanup — caused by violent protesters, not ICE — all the while pandering herself silly to the illegal alien "community."

Shocked? Me, neither.

Omar explained in a press release that her Make ICE Pay Act is a response to "Operation Metro Surge" in Minnesota and that it would send nearly $140 billion of ICE and Border Patrol funding from Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill toward "local recovery efforts" from immigration enforcement that has taken place across the country.

"For over a year, ICE has been tearing through our nation, leading racist terror campaigns that have caused devastating damage to our cities, to our businesses, and to the lives of our constituents. In Minneapolis, Operation Metro Surge cost our community nearly $700 million. We have a moral responsibility to end this abuse of power. Our bill will force ICE to pay the price for the damage they’ve left in their wake and ensure that these devastating operations can never be repeated."

Yeah, no — Ms. Omar.

We have a moral responsibility to protect American citizens from murder, rape, and other violent crimes committed by people who are illegally in this country, to begin with — not to mention the end of tens of millions, if not billions, of taxpayer money, in effect, paying them for being here.

Here's more:

Omar says the funding will be used by local jurisdictions to provide economic relief and distribute money through the states to nonprofits, small businesses and other impacted entities to support schools, healthcare and psychological services, increased local-government expenses, investigations and memorialization efforts. The program would be administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, overseen by its inspector general and expire three years after its creation.

Omar rationalized her anti-ICE bill thusly:

"ICE has been tearing through our nation, devastating our neighborhoods, our cities, and our businesses," Omar posted on X about the legislation. "Our communities deserve accountability. My Make ICE Pay Act will redirect ICE's $140 billion budget to the communities they've hurt the most."

Yes, American communities deserve accountability — from federal, state, and municipal law enforcement agencies to right the wrongs, intentionally committed by former President Joe Biden, his administration, and the Democrat Party — to first and foremost protect American citizens from illegal "invasions" and the subsequent issues we've seen.

So the salient question is whether or not this absurd piece of legislation will fly.

Indiana Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) posted on X:

This bill is un-American. This bill defunds law enforcement and gives their funding to the communities harboring criminal illegal aliens. Democrats fight for everyone except the American people.

Minnesota Republican John Nagel, who's running against Omar in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District this November, posted on X: "She is anti-police and pro communism." Of course, she is. Is there any doubt?

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While Omar has been accused, or suspected, of being fully aware of the massive fraud occurring in Minneapolis and other areas in the Gopher State, along with allegedly marrying her brother, (in a scam to allow him to emigrate to the U.S.), no charges appear to be on the horizon. Not yet, anyway.

However, White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed to Fox News last week that the Department of Homeland Security is looking into allegations involving Omar, but would not disclose details about what he described as an "ongoing criminal investigation."

When subsequently pressed on whether he was confirming an investigation involving Omar, Homan responded:

"I'm confirming that ICE is, yeah — look, I said months ago that there's something that's been reported and needs to be looked at."

Will it ever happen? Will Omar ultimately be denaturalized and deported?

In a word, don't hold your breath.

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