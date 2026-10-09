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Jamie Raskin Says a Third Trump Impeachment Is 'Not a Taboo'

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 09, 2026 9:02 AM
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Jamie Raskin Says a Third Trump Impeachment Is 'Not a Taboo'
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats haven't won control of the House yet – and the vast majority of voters have yet to cast their ballots – but many of their biggest players are already acting like they have.

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And, of course, they're already talking about their main goal and highest agenda priority should they win control: impeaching Donald Trump.

Fresh reporting that dropped Friday morning reveals that House Democrats are already knee-deep in discussions about whether or not to pursue a third Trump impeachment should they win back the majority. 

Front and center in all of this? Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08), who is currently the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and surely would love to be the big cheese on that committee were his party to win big in November.

Raskin hasn't been exactly shy about where he stands on the matter. "Impeachment is not a taboo with us. It's not a fetish with us," he said during a September appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We understand it's not a panacea. It is a tool in the toolbox. We will not hesitate to use it if we need to use it."

When asked if he thought Trump had committed new impeachable offenses, Raskin responded, "Undoubtedly."

He then accused Trump of "going to war without a declaration of war," defying Congress on spending and presiding over what Raskin called "the most massively corrupt presidential administration in American history."

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Raskin is not alone in his thinking. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) was asked earlier this year whether she would support impeaching Trump if Democrats were to win control of the House. "If you're asking me if I'd support impeachment. I do," she said, then accused the president of "shredding the Constitution" and violating the law – things Democrats only care about when the other side is supposedly doing it.

Which brings us to Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17).

When asked last month by NBC's Kristen Welker about whether impeaching Trump for the third time would be a mistake for Democrats, Khanna responded, "No, it's not," Khanna replied.

"It's about setting a standard," he continued, then went on to argue that impeachment would declare that a president cannot wage what Khanna called an illegal war.

So, what about actual governing? If Democrats were to retake control of the House, would they have any time for that while they're busy getting their revenge on Donald Trump?

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Khanna said it wouldn't be a problem: "The Democrats can impeach to uphold constitutional values, and at the same time, have a first-hundred-day agenda that deals with the cost of living."

President Trump has been warning Americans about this all year, saying back in January, "You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms ... they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached."

The Democrats' intentions aren't a surprise, of course, but they are a stark reminder to voters what's riding on this election. Republicans who decide to stay home next month could be handing Jamie Raskin the gavel he so desperately covets and almost ensuring another Trump impeachment. 

Just a gentle reminder that this thing is far from over. Get out and vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JAMIE RASKIN | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | DONALD TRUMP | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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