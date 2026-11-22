Democrats are losing their minds over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement action at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington.

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The incident was caught on video, which appeared to show two people being detained by ICE agents. In addition to dealing with the two detainees, the agents also had to deal with people trying to insert themselves into the situation, as the woman being detained screamed and struggled with the agents.

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The Port of Seattle said this happened as people were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles.

Washington officials condemned ICE's action. They didn't condemn the suspects' alleged lawbreaking.

Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson said:

ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. I’ll have more to say this afternoon.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Ferguson:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, @ICEgov officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 22, 2026

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, @ICEgov officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end.

Democrat Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09) called it "absolutely unacceptable" and claimed, "ICE's conduct across our country is putting people in harm's way, undermining public trust, and stoking fear in our communities."

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) termed it "unacceptable and un-American."

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) said, "Violent arrests are the hallmark of fascist states," and promised to try to rein in these "out of control agents," saying her "heart goes out to those directly affected."

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Where are the Democrats' condemnations of the alleged throwing of hot coffee at the agents?

Democrats keep right on encouraging this reaction by attacking the ICE agents rather than calling out the illegal aliens and the people allegedly interfering in the arrests. The agents are enforcing the law. Enforcing the law isn't out of control; ignoring it or fighting it is.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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