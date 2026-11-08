Priorities: LA's Incoming DSA Mayor Joins Anti-ICE Protest, Targets Feds Instead of City's Problems

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman hasn’t been sworn in yet as the next mayor of Los Angeles, but following her victory over another failed Democrat, Karen Bass, she quickly made her stance clear on illegal immigration and ICE.

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The drama broke out in Boyle Heights, the East LA neighborhood where a massive warehouse fire broke out in June, knocking out the air conditioning machinery and leaving roughly 85 million pounds of food to rot inside the facility. The stench and air quality problems continued for months, and it was only in late August that the situation began to normalize.

You'd think that's what folks would protest about, but no, that’s not what Raman and others were upset over: Instead, they were furious that ICE brought in a detainee Friday to Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center for an unknown medical treatment and temporarily shut off access to the ambulance bay. Activists quickly gathered and set up a confrontation with the agency where several people were detained, and there was at least one report of a person assaulting an agent.

Warning: The videos contain plenty of profanity.

Rabid Responders Get Violent and Aggressive With ICE Agents in a Boyle Heights Hospital Parking Lot



Here's another angle from White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights overnight. This group of people get violent and aggressive against ICE agents in the parking lot.



One… https://t.co/OZyJYyeajW pic.twitter.com/sxQzLUnk7l — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 7, 2026

One Rabid Responder in a "We didn't cross the borders" shirt gets in an agent's face, and it turns physical. Seconds later, a line of more than 10 agents in helmets and plate carriers pushes the crowd back off the ambulance entrance while people scream "What the f***?" and "F*** you!" at them. Local reports identify the agents as ICE, and say they were at the hospital waiting for a patient to be released. LAPD was reportedly called over the blocked ambulance entrance, and you can see their lights flashing in the background.

Raman quickly took sides, and this is just one of the many tweets that made up her predictable response:

I'm appalled by what took place last night at White Memorial hospital in Boyle Heights, where ICE agents were obstructing emergency room entry and detained two US citizens. I condemn these reckless actions by the Trump administration. — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) November 8, 2026

It was chanting time by Saturday afternoon: “ICE out of Boyle Heights!” she declared. “ICE out of Los Angeles!”

It’s unclear why the agents felt the need to block the ambulance bay, but wouldn’t it be better to wait for the facts to come out before immediately concluding that they were on scene with evil intent?

After the ugly midterm election results, we can expect to see a whole lot more of this ICE-hating rhetoric and attacks on officers. As I reported on Friday, the Democrat mayor of Houston, Texas, had barely waited till the votes had been counted before he ordered his city’s police department to stop cooperating with the feds.

One thing the Democrats and the socialists refuse to acknowledge is that it was Joe Biden’s “let them all in” immigration strategy that led to this crisis in the first place. It caused a surge in rents and other costs, a rise in crime (including some absolutely horrific incidents), and a sense that we simply have no idea who’s living in our communities.

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Efforts to address the problem have not always been pretty, but it was never going to be easy to identify a massive number of uninvited guests who have no desire to leave and then remove them. The Left will continue to encourage illegal immigration and coddle the “undocumented” — even violent criminals — but at least we still have approximately two years left of the Trump administration to clap back.

New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller isn’t about to stand down.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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