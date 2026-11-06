That Was Fast: Houston Mayor Kneecaps His City's Cooperation With ICE

Well, that didn’t take long — we’re only a few days out from the midterm blue wave, and already the Democrats and socialists are flaunting their power and looking to undo much of the progress President Trump made since his return to the Oval Office in 2025.

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One of the first out of the gate is Houston Democrat Mayor John Whitmire, who announced Friday that he was ordering city police officers to stop cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in certain situations. The city will no longer notify the agency if they encounter illegal aliens during traffic stops or nonviolent interactions — even if they have an outstanding immigration warrant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Gina Hinojosa Tuesday, had required that law enforcement notify ICE in those situations. Whitmire’s new policy will allow such reports only if the suspect is arrested and taken to jail:

“If they’re charged with a new crime, we’ll let ICE know as we get them to the jailhouse,” Mr. Whitmire said in an interview with The New York Times. “We just are not going to deal with the nonviolent contacts.” He added that the shift was “certainly consistent with the new leadership in Austin,” referring to the slate of Democrats elected to every major statewide position in Texas on Tuesday. “We won’t have new leadership until January,” Mr. Whitmire said. “But I’m willing to make a responsible decision that in the next two months we’re going to go to a more effective policy.”

At a news conference Friday, the mayor went on to say that the previous policy created stress in the city. “I do this to begin a healing process, reduce fear and anxiety across our community,” he said.

Anxiety for who, exactly? People who are residing in this country illegally?

🚨DISGRACEFUL!! Houston Mayor John Whitmire just limited HPD cooperation with ICE “to begin a healing process” and reduce fear in the community…right after Democrats’ midterm gains in Texas.



Who exactly needs healing? The illegal aliens with outstanding warrants, or the… pic.twitter.com/T0TohiUU6b — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 6, 2026

Who exactly needs healing? The illegal aliens with outstanding warrants, or the American citizens and legal residents who’ve been targeted, assaulted, and killed by people who had no business being here?

The city had passed an ordinance in April that limited cooperation with ICE, but Abbott threatened to pull $110 million in state funds if they didn’t rescind it, which they did. You can be sure the anti-enforcement Hinojosa won’t make any such moves, so Whitmire can now do as he likes.

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Houston Mayor John Whitmire ends cooperation with ICE for "nonviolent offenses."



Mind you, this includes child pornography possession, drug dealing, fraud, DUI's, etc. How is this a good thing? pic.twitter.com/gnZocgDXzD — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 6, 2026

Expect this to be one in a long line of Democrat efforts to ease up on border security and coddle illegal aliens. The silver lining: the GOP still controls the executive branch, and Trump said the day after the election that he hopes Texas will do its duty. If not, he’ll be ready:

I am sure that the new governor is going to want to have security on this Texas border… And I’m sure they’ll continue my policy. And if they don’t continue my policies, I will.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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