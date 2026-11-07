Flashback: Jake Tapper Walked Into a 2025 Stephen Miller Buzzsaw and It Was Priceless

Naturally, some Republicans are still stinging after Tuesday’s blue wave in the midterm election.

Newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is unlikely to be one of them. As the mainstream media and the leftists gloat, Miller was elevated to his new post Friday because he’s known for not taking any you-know-what from reporters and will rhetorically slice and dice so-called journalists and congresscritters who try to set false narratives.

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A resurfaced clip from January 2025 of the then-Deputy Chief of Staff is going viral again on social media now that he’s been promoted, and it shows you exactly who is set to be Trump’s right-hand man: a take-no-prisoners fighter who has the intellectual chops to debate all comers.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, who helped push the “sharp as a tack” gaslighting about Joe Biden's mental decline but then hypocritically profited off it by writing a book “exposing” how journos were asleep on the job, thought he’d stick his hooks into Miller with a couple of gotcha questions.

He thought wrong.

Miller methodically destroyed Tapper’s talking points in calm, logical fashion, leaving the anchor looking slightly pale and like he might get sick. Actually, Miller told him, what you’re saying about illegal aliens producing all our food is total BS:

Stephen Miller was born for the Chief of Staff role.



This is genuinely one of the greatest interviews I've ever watched in my life.



CNN’s Jake Tapper came in with a “gotcha” question on illegal immigration, and Miller didn’t flinch and even offered to stay 30 MINUTES to walk… pic.twitter.com/doMSc1Wgnx — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 6, 2026

Stephen Miller was born for the Chief of Staff role. This is genuinely one of the greatest interviews I've ever watched in my life. CNN’s Jake Tapper came in with a “gotcha” question on illegal immigration, and Miller didn’t flinch and even offered to stay 30 MINUTES to walk Tapper through it. Tapper: How are you going to avoid deporting illegal immigrants working in agriculture? Miller: “Only 1% of alien workers in the entire country work in agriculture. The top destinations for illegal aliens are large cities like New York, like Los Angeles...” Tapper: “You’re kinda changing this subject.” Miller: “Give me 30 minutes, I’ll go as deep as you want!”

I have nothing against Susie Wiles, but this is the guy we need right now as we face the socialist onslaught.

Tapper tried to posit the theory that the millions of illegal aliens Biden intentionally let in were all just mild-mannered farmers who wanted to feed their families while helping the people of America. Did you think Miller would stand for that?

He most certainly didn’t:

TAPPER: So, how do you, how does President Trump make sure that the effort to deport people who are not in this country legally, doesn't end up hurting Americans who want safe borders, absolutely, but also don't want to see even more higher prices and groceries? MILLER: Well, I'm sure it's not your position, Jake — you're just asking the question — that we should supply America's food with exploited, illegal alien labor. I obviously don't think that's what you're implying.

They should have called the fight over right then and there, because it was already a TKO. But Miller still had some reality to lay down:

MILLER: Only one percent of alien workers in the entire country work in agriculture. The top destinations for illegal aliens are large cities like New York, like Los Angeles. And small industrial towns, of course, all across the heartland, as we've seen, with the Biden flags. None of those illegal aliens are doing farm work. [Extensive crosstalk as Tapper repeatedly talks over him.] …The illegal aliens that Joe Biden brought into our country are not — full stop — doing farm work. They are not. The illegal aliens he brought in, from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua, they are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare.

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Wrote one conservative commentator Friday: “Hi. Want to see a murder on live TV?” “Love this,” added comedian Adam Carolla.

But this is where Tapper started to look really ill:

So we are going to unapologetically enforce our immigration laws, and as I'm sure you will celebrate, we are going to unleash the power and might of the U.S. government to eradicate the presence of transnational threats on our soil.

I wonder if Jake will have Miller on regularly now that the latter is chief of staff, or if he’ll do that smart thing (from his point of view) and avoid him like the plague. I’ll have the popcorn ready just in case Tapper shows some spine and has him on again.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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