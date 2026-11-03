Biden's Open Borders Let Criminal Aliens Flood America: Trump Fixed It

From 2021 to 2025, our southern border, thanks to the Biden administration's utter disregard for border enforcement or our country's immigration laws, was a suppurating mess. Millions flooded illegally into the United States, enticed by easy entry and access to benefits funded by the American taxpayers.

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On this election day, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took to X, the nation's billboard, to point out one thing: That was then. This is now. And we shouldn't want to go back.

Four years ago today. The Biden administration's open border policies allowed criminal illegal aliens to flood our communities and endangered our national security. President Trump locked down our borders on Day One. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 3, 2026

Take a look at that embedded 2022 post from Fox News' Bill Melugin. Here's his original post, with thermal video.

NEW: Our thermal drone team witnessed several hundred migrants crossing illegally into Normandy, TX before sunrise this AM. Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector has already had over 46,000 illegal crossings since October 1st, including 1,700+ in last 24 hours. @FoxNews https://t.co/W5FVL1G0eF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 3, 2022

That was the norm then. It's not any more. And we can't afford to go back. We can't afford to let millions more flood illegally into the United States.

The numbers of encounters at our southern border during the Biden years, and their subsequent decline, speak volumes. Here are the fiscal-year totals:

2021: 1.7 million.

2022: 2.4 million.

2023: 2.5 million.

2024: 2.1 million.

2025: Approximately 444,000.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been doing great work in rounding up the worst of the worst of the illegal aliens, as evidenced in this press release from Monday.

Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens from across the country convicted for heinous crimes including homicide – negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, criminal rape of a child, and first-degree rape. “While Americans enjoyed their weekends, the brave patriots of ICE were working around the clock to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities, including murderers, pedophiles, and rapists,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Sanctuary politicians do not change ICE’s mission nor its obligation to enforce the law. Every crime committed by an illegal alien is 100% preventable.”

The press release names and presents mug shots of 15 illegal aliens either wanted for, accused of or even convicted of various crimes.

Look at those images, by the way. Look at the places they came from; too many of these people aren't asylum seekers, or they wouldn't have taken the great pains to travel all the way to the United States from places like Ethiopia. These are, by and large, people attracted to the United States by the Biden administration's lax policies. These 15 came here and preyed on American citizens in one way or another. They didn't come here to become part of the great American landscape. They didn't come here seeking liberty.

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And if Democrats regain control, they will set policies to attract people like this to come to the United States again, in greater numbers than before; the caravans are already forming up in anticipation of that.

Let's not let that happen. You all know what needs to be done.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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