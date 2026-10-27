Angel Mom Delivers Gut-Punch Reminder on Deadly Costs of Open Borders at Trump Texas Rally

Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, the young girl who was raped and murdered in June 2024, allegedly by two Venezuelan illegal aliens, appeared Tuesday with President Donald Trump in Corpus Christi, Texas. This was Trump's fourth visit to the state to rally for Republican U.S. Senate nominee and TX Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Without a doubt, Nungaray's painful but pointed testimony at a 2024 Trump rally worked to tip the scales in Trump's favor, helping him win his second presidential term.

Hearing Jocelyn's story again is no less heartbreaking, especially considering that the Nungaray family has yet to receive justice for her brutal murder.

Nungaray said:

Those around the country have heard my daughter's name, they've seen her beautiful face, and they've had their hearts broken alongside with mine and my family. Everyone has seen their daughter, their sister, their granddaughter, their niece, even their younger versions of themselves, in Jocelyn. She was a 12-year-old girl who had her entire life ahead of her with dreams beyond her wildest imaginations. But it was cut devastatingly short because of the border policies we had due to the last, previous administration. That administration failed Jocelyn.

So did Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico. In 2025, the state representative chose not to cast a vote on Texas' "Jocelyn's Law," causing it to fail on the legislative floor.

Now the Republicans are going back to 2025, when Talarico missed the key vote in the state House on "Jocelyn's Law." This bill would have added an amendment to the Texas constitution to deny bail to violent illegal immigrants who are charged with a felony. Because it lacked bipartisan support, the bill failed.

Now in 2026, Nungaray's voice and Jocelyn's memory will be pivotal in rallying Texans to vote not just for their lives, but the lives of all children and families.

Nungaray continued:

It is important for us to recognize how dire it is to protect ourselves, our families, and our children. As much as I wish... As much as I wish I can bring Jocelyn back, what I can do is I can share her story, I can speak up for the voices who have been ripped away like Jocelyn's and save future lives. No parent should ever have to go through the grief that I'm going through and learn how to live life differently without their child. Everyone who has voted on behalf of the tragedy my daughter has suffered, I thank y'all tremendously. If you haven't voted yet, go out and vote. It's extremely important, and it really does make a difference when you go out and vote.

Nungaray gave praise to Jesus Christ, for giving her the strength to stand and speak before the packed audience.

And most importantly, above all, I would like to thank our Lord Almighty, Jesus Christ, for giving me the strength to stand up here and speak with y'all, to share her story and share her name. Long live Jocelyn Lisel Nungaray! She was a 12-year-old courageous girl, my daughter. She's changing the world just a little bit at a time. Thank y'all so much.

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President Trump spoke of the ways he has sought to bring justice for Jocelyn and other victims of illegal alien criminals. In 2025, Trump renamed the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge, in honor of her life and love of nature.

WATCH:

.@POTUS: I promised I would deliver justice for Jocelyn — and since I took office, we have rounded up, arrested, and deported thousands of Tren de Aragua gang members from Texas and all across the country. We've obliterated their hideouts and terrorist compounds, and unleashed our military to eliminate their leaders. And In Jocelyn's honor, I officially renamed one of our nation's most beautiful wildlife preserves near Houston to the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge." ❤️🕊️ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 27, 2026

.@POTUS: I promised I would deliver justice for Jocelyn — and since I took office, we have rounded up, arrested, and deported thousands of Tren de Aragua gang members from Texas and all across the country. We've obliterated their hideouts and terrorist compounds, and unleashed our military to eliminate their leaders. And In Jocelyn's honor, I officially renamed one of our nation's most beautiful wildlife preserves near Houston to the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge." ❤️🕊️

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Here are Alexis Nungaray's full remarks. Grab some tissues.

WATCH:

Alexis Nungaray — whose beautiful 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was brutally murdered by two illegal alien gang members released under Democrat policies — joins @POTUS on stage in Corpus Christi. WE WILL NEVER FORGET HER. ❤️ https://t.co/Z2y5qChTJf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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