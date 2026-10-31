Markwayne Mullin Unloads on NYC: Illegal Aliens Get VIP Treatment, Americans Get the Shaft

The House Judiciary Committee issued a bombshell report Monday that concluded New York City prosecutors had been instructed to routinely downgrade criminal charges against illegal aliens so they wouldn’t be nabbed by ICE.

Advertisement

When State Attorney General Letitia James and two of the Big Apple’s district attorneys were asked about it by reporters at a gun safety conference Thursday, all they could offer were blank stares and no answers, as my colleague Rusty Weiss reported. Guess they forgot the Washington Post’s motto, “Democracy dies in darkness.” (See: Tish James’ Blank Stare Says It All When Confronted About Downgrading Charges for Illegal Immigrants.)

On Saturday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin teed off on Letitia and Co.’s devious efforts to help non-citizens break our laws. “Illegal aliens in New York State have more rights than American citizens," he charged.

Watch:

🚨 DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says New York prosecutors are downgrading charges to keep illegal immigrants away from ICE: "Illegal immigrants in New York State have more rights than American citizens!" The plea deal now comes with an immigration discount.… — Next News Network (@nextnews) October 31, 2026

Speaking on Fox News on Saturday with host Kayleigh McEnany, Mullin dropped some truly staggering numbers illustrating the devastating toll those noxious sanctuary city policies inflict on cities like New York:

Now, get this, there's over 16,000 detainers. That means individuals that are in their prison systems or have been released from the prison systems that the Department of Home Security has said, “Hey, turn these individuals over.” They're illegally in this country. They shouldn't be released in the country.

Democrats will always talk about their so-called “compassion” when it comes to illegal aliens. "Don't I care that these people may have led difficult lives?" they'll ask me. “Are you so cold-hearted that you can’t feel for folks who are just trying to feed their families?”

The questions are false analogies, of course, because they ignore the pain and suffering that often results from unfettered illegal immigration and Democrats' refusal to assist federal law enforcement.

Mullin:

[The number of detainers that New York ignores] represents over 52,000 felony charges. 131 of those have murdered somebody. 132 of those individuals have raped somebody, and the list goes on, and they're turning them loose in their streets in New York City.

The report’s numbers vary slightly from what Mullin said — it's actually 131 homicides, 132 kidnappings, 1,107 sexual offenses, and thousands of other crimes — but the point remains the same.

[T]heir rationale for trying to protect illegals that are in this country, they want to say it's humane. It's not humane. It's costing Americans their lives, and every single person that's lost their life to an illegal was 100% preventable, and the blood is on the hands of these sanctuary city politicians that's done this.

No, it’s not compassion to thwart DHS and protect illegal aliens. That is where the real cruelty lies — not in attempting to run a lawful, legitimate society.

Advertisement

We just have to hope that enough people remember that on November 3.

There are millions of reasons to SUPPORT DHS and ICE.



Every single day, DHS protects our borders, airports, seas, and more.



Under the Trump administration, tens of thousands of violent criminals have been removed from our country and drug cartels and other criminal enterprises… https://t.co/N2zteZaazS — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) October 31, 2026

Under the Trump administration, tens of thousands of violent criminals have been removed from our country and drug cartels and other criminal enterprises are dismantled thanks to the work of DHS. Our 270,000 @DHSgov patriots are keeping Americans SAFE— unlike this open borders politician who prioritizes criminal illegal aliens over Americans.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.